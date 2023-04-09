To be on the safe side, Ole Werner asked again: “What did Marco say?” That Marco was Marco Friedl, captain of SV Werder Bremen, who was supposed to estimate in a short video clip how often his coach was now on the legendary goal wall of the ZDF broadcast “The current gym” would hit. That’s exactly where the 34-year-old was a guest late on Saturday evening and took action after the away game against FSV Mainz 05 (2-2). “Coach, I’m sorry. But I think it’s only enough for one,” Friedl said with a grin. “Then we’ll see,” Werner said with a smile when moderator Dunja Hayali had once again served him Friedl’s prognosis – before the Bremen trainer sank the first shot with his left foot directly on the bottom right. “It was for Marco,” Werner added.

And he stayed on target. The second shot just barely bounced off the edge of the hole, shot three landed safely where it was supposed to. What could possibly have been due to a second Werder professional who had put some pressure on his superior: National striker Niclas Füllkrug. “He has to do four pieces before he can confidently come back here,” said the 30-year-old with a smirk and a grimace. In the end it was a respectable three goals, because Werner mastered the goal wall again at the top and thus also clearly won the duel with the spectator candidate 3:1. “I’m reasonably satisfied with that,” he then said with a smile. And Marco Friedl? He may now be threatened with an extra lap during training, as Werner confirmed when asked by moderator Hayali: “He has it now.”



