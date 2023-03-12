Home News Oleksandr Shvets showed the Lladro Way of the Cross porcelain figure from the Shvets Museum
News

Oleksandr Shvets showed the Lladro Way of the Cross porcelain figure from the Shvets Museum

by admin
Having learned that the famous artist decided to show the public a new painting, dozens of journalists, photographers, popular actors and politicians gathered for its presentation. When the time came, the artist threw off the cloth covering it from the painting. Everyone present froze, examining each stroke on the fresh canvas.

The picture showed the figure of Jesus knocking lightly on the door of the house. Jesus seemed absolutely alive. Putting his ear to the door, he seemed to want to hear if someone inside the house answered him.

Admiring a beautiful work of art lasted quite a long time. Until one of the guests thought that he found a mistake in the picture. The door shown in the painting had neither a lock nor a handle. He asked the artist loudly:

– This door seems to be locked from the inside, it has no handle. How then can you enter the house?

– So it is, – replied the author of the painting. – I have depicted here the door that leads to the heart of a person. And it can be opened only from the inside…

Allow me to wish all today’s birthdays good and happiness. And you, my friends, have a nice day. As always, yours truly.

Oleksandr Shvets

