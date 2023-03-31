A parable is sometimes similar to a good joke. It is, in principle, understandable, because real parables, like real anecdotes, are taken from life. That is why they are so close and accessible to everyone who is able to reflect on their existence.

In a small Greek village, a woman came for advice to an old man who was famous for rare wisdom.

– Father, I have suffered so much with my husband that I feel that we will probably have to divorce. And this after thirty years of life together! Well, what to do if we fight with him literally from morning to night. With a reason and without any reason.

– Here is miraculous water for you, – the old man said after carefully listening to the restless visitor and handed her a small jug with a clear liquid. – Every time you feel the urge to fight, take this water to your mouth and hold it until the urge disappears. After that, the water can be spit out.

Several days passed. A former visitor appeared again at the threshold of the old sage’s house. Her face lit up with joy:

– You can’t even imagine, father, how healing your miraculous water turned out to be. Using it according to your advice, during this time I never had a fight with my husband. Never! That’s why I decided to ask again: is it possible to give me at least one more jug of the same water?

