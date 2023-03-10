Home News Oleksandr Usyk agreed to give Tyson Fury 70 percent of the fee for the fight on April 29 at Wembley and demanded 1 million from the Briton to help Ukraine – video
The long-awaited boxing match for the title of absolute world champion in super heavyweight between the owner of the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF belts from Ukraine Oleksandr Usyk (20 wins, 13 of them by knockout) and the British WBC champion Tyson Fury (33 wins, 24 of them – by knockout, 1 draw), which was on the verge of a breakdown, looks like it will still take place on April 29 at London’s famous Wembley Stadium.

At least the Olympic champion Usyk agreed to the binding conditions of Fury to distribute the fee for the fight 30 to 70 in favor of the Briton, but demanded from the Gypsy King to donate a substantial amount to help Ukraine.

“Hey greedy belly. I accept your offer 70/30 to fight on April 29th at Wembley. But you promise to donate 1 million pounds to Ukraine immediately after the fight. And for every day of your delay, you will pay 1 percent from your wallet to Ukrainians. Have you agreed?”, — stated Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury reacted instantly and in his style. “Usyku, you gi**yuk! Sign the contract, you ugly bastard!”, — said the invincible Briton.

By the way, the Gypsy King broke his silence on Friday afternoon.

“I hear all this talk about the fight, that they want 50 percent, that Tyson is greedy… But in my opinion, Usyka, you and your team are worth 30 percent. Agree, otherwise there will be a fight, – stated Tyson Fury on a video that was recorded in the shopping center. — If you do not agree, you will fight with Daniel DuBois for several million dollars. If you want to earn real money, fight the Gypsy King.

But for every day, starting today, that you delay and consult, I’m going to take one percent of the 30. If you don’t agree, fine, fight DuBois for a few million dollars. Yes, yes, tick-tock… Cowards.”

Usyk’s promoter Oleksandr Krasyuk reacted to the Briton’s ultimatum with mockery: “Looking for fresh underwear at the mall?”

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that Usyk predicted a quick death for the Russian propagandist nightingale.

