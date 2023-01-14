The Magil company made this commitment on January 13, 2023 during the joint descent to the site with the Minister of Sports and Physical Education.

A year after the 33rd edition of the CAN organized in Cameroon, the works of the sports complex of Olembé are stopped. Hence the inspection raid carried out by the Minister of Sports on Friday. “The day after the CAN, there was a relaxation, an interruption of work in Olembé. This is valid for other infrastructures” indicated Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi. Yet “significant financial resources have been released and made available to the Magil company”, he underlined.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education (Minsep) noted the government’s determination to provide the Cameroonian people with quality sports infrastructure. “We are here to reiterate to the Magil company the will of the President of the Republic to ensure that this project succeeds in its entirety and the urgency for it to resume work” hammered Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, master of ‘work.

Joint Minsep-Magil team

Magil engagement

Magil’s international vice-president told the press that work on the Olembé sports complex will resume on Monday, January 16, 2023. “We have agreed, we will work together to solve the various problems. We will resume on Monday with the lifting of the 32 reservations, ”said Franck Mathière. Indeed, this resumption of work also concerns the 5-star hotel, 10 suites, 70 rooms under construction on 14,000 m2 and many other sports facilities within the said complex.

Dieudonne Zra (@zra_dieudonne)