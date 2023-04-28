Olmedo López, is the new director of the UNGRD

The ‘romp’ continues in the cabinet of President Gustavo Petro, after the different ministerial changes, he joins that of Olmedo López, who has been appointed as the new director of the National Unit for Risk Management (UNGRD), after the departure of Javier Pava since last April 1.

López came to preside over Luis Fernando Velasco, the new Minister of the Interior, who at the request of the Casa de Nariño, was attending to the emergency at Nevado del Ruíz.

The new head of the national entity is an economist, was a councilor for the municipality of Caramanta, in Antioquia, was a candidate for the Departmental Assembly, was also president of the Polo Democrático coalition in Antioquia and was Secretary of the Environment of Itagüí.

In addition, the new director was a public contractor in his capacity as legal representative of the El Palmar Community Communication System Corporation during the year 2016

On the other hand, Lopez has been very close to Petro, as he was accompanying him in the 2018 presidential campaign, which clearly shows that the executive is integrating a new team that is not only close but also takes into account his work method. .