Olmedo Sports Center fell in its presentation

The Olmedo fans took a bitter taste in the so-called “Cyclone Afternoon”, after the Riobambeño team could not beat Macará de Ambato, in their presentation for the 2023 promotion season.

Olmedo Sports Center continues its preparation to face the promotion championship that will begin in June.

Centro Deportivo Olmedo, carried out a special program to present to the Riobamboo fans the squad that will defend the red and blue of the “Ciclón de los Andes”, in the provincial promotion tournament, where the Riobamboo team will seek to return to the first category of the Ecuadorian soccer.

On a cold morning, the team from Riobambeño played a friendly match against Macará de Ambato. In the first leg of the match, CD Olmedo displayed an attacking scheme on the ends, with quick transitions that sought to harm the rival team, without achieving the result. As expected, they went to rest, those led by the Chilean Nelson Tapia, jumped into the second half, with the conviction of taking advantage of the goal options that were generated, however it was the Ambateños who took advantage of a deep ball to beat goalkeeper Alexis Tenorio.

The team from Riobambeño advanced their lines, exposing their midfield area, this led to the second goal of the sky-blues, who in the 60th minute, already won with a comfortable 2-0; The attack from Riobambeño was insistent, until in the 73rd minute the discount would come through striker Frank Obando, it seemed that the tie for the “Andean cyclone” was about to fall, but in the last 10 minutes of the commitment a new deconcentration of the goalkeeper Tenorio, allowed the score to add one more goal for Macará, with the final score being 1-3 in favor of the visitors.