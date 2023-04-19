Home » Olmedo Sports Center, winner of the friendly homer
News

Olmedo Sports Center, winner of the friendly homer

by admin
Olmedo Sports Center, winner of the friendly homer

LOCAL

A match full of emotions was experienced at the El Batán Sports Complex, in which Centro Deportivo Olmedo prevailed with a 5-2 win against Fortecalza de Tungurahua. The team led by Nelson Tapia continues in its preparation process to compete in the provincial promotion tournament.

Olmedo Sports Center shows its potential on the pitch against Fortecalza de Tungurahua

The Olmedo Sports Center became champion of the friendly home run disputed between Fortecalza from Tungurahua, UTC from Cotopaxi, Sonorama from Chimborazo and the Riobambeño idol. The El Batán Sports Complex was the setting that hosted the matches to define the champion, vice champion, as well as the third and fourth place. Olmedo, after beating Fortecalza de Ambato 5-2 in an exciting final, was crowned champion of the friendly competition. The Riobambeño team was superior from the beginning of the commitment and managed to impose its rhythm of play.

The striker B. Chalá was the figure of the match by scoring three goals and leading the attack of his team, the other two goals for the local team were the work of Obando and Detona, this being a result that serves as a thermometer for the start of the game. promotion tournament and allowed fans to learn how the “Cyclone of the Andes” arrives to play the second category provincial championship.

The victory of the Olmedo Sports Center shows that the team has great potential and is in a good football moment, however, this does not guarantee its success in the promotion tournament, where it will have to face rivals of greater hierarchy and experience, Olmedo will seek consolidate himself as one of the favorites in the second-category provincial championship and achieve his long-awaited promotion to the highest category of Ecuadorian soccer.

See also  To add color to the escort of the new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiaxing

You may also like

Riace: Lucano, I hope to be acquitted but...

Owner of Florenzi Industries pays AFP debt of...

Prosecutor’s Office clarified: it is not the congressman...

Football: Bari; play off fever, ticket race for...

Law for the Promotion of Technological Innovation and...

Julián Gil dreams of the Paralympic Games in...

Press Release｜Suifenhe Free Trade Zone: Cross-border Logistics Drives...

Ahmići, thirty years later / Croatia / Areas...

They deliver new decent homes to 50 families...

The last slam | The New Century

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy