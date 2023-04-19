Olmedo Sports Center, winner of the friendly homer

LOCAL

A match full of emotions was experienced at the El Batán Sports Complex, in which Centro Deportivo Olmedo prevailed with a 5-2 win against Fortecalza de Tungurahua. The team led by Nelson Tapia continues in its preparation process to compete in the provincial promotion tournament.

Olmedo Sports Center shows its potential on the pitch against Fortecalza de Tungurahua

The Olmedo Sports Center became champion of the friendly home run disputed between Fortecalza from Tungurahua, UTC from Cotopaxi, Sonorama from Chimborazo and the Riobambeño idol. The El Batán Sports Complex was the setting that hosted the matches to define the champion, vice champion, as well as the third and fourth place. Olmedo, after beating Fortecalza de Ambato 5-2 in an exciting final, was crowned champion of the friendly competition. The Riobambeño team was superior from the beginning of the commitment and managed to impose its rhythm of play.

The striker B. Chalá was the figure of the match by scoring three goals and leading the attack of his team, the other two goals for the local team were the work of Obando and Detona, this being a result that serves as a thermometer for the start of the game. promotion tournament and allowed fans to learn how the “Cyclone of the Andes” arrives to play the second category provincial championship.

The victory of the Olmedo Sports Center shows that the team has great potential and is in a good football moment, however, this does not guarantee its success in the promotion tournament, where it will have to face rivals of greater hierarchy and experience, Olmedo will seek consolidate himself as one of the favorites in the second-category provincial championship and achieve his long-awaited promotion to the highest category of Ecuadorian soccer.