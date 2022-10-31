There is not only the “Eugenio Monti” bobsleigh run in the crosshairs of environmental protests. Yesterday a protest took place in Val di Fiemme, with a walk from Ziano to masi, to contest three works planned for the Olympics, worth over three hundred million in value.

If in Cortina an attempt is made, by associations, to blast the planning and construction of the Olympic and Paralympic bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track, in Val di Fiemme the new hospital with a 280 million investment is rejected, which a group of entrepreneurs would like to build, through the finance project, in a marginal area, considered unsuitable by the associations. In the meantime, the current Cavalese hospital would have the funding stopped. Environmentalists consider the third lane of the main road that crosses the valley useless, even harmful, consuming the little green soil that remains. “As if we were along the Veneto and Friuli stretch of the A4 motorway, with 36 fatal accidents since the beginning of the year, so there is a need for a third lane”.

Another reason for the dispute, the recovery of a hut as a hotel. The three projects have matured not as works aimed at the Winter Games, but related, as in the Belluno situation are the bypasses of Sparone and Cortina.

Also in Cavalese, as in Cortina, one of the protagonists of the mobilization is Luigi Casanova of Mountain Wilderness. «In the Avisio valley – points out Casanova – something even worse is happening than in Cortina. How was a private company able to present a finance project in the absence of a tender, of a specific specification from the public body, of a new planning of health objectives in the Avisio valleys? ».