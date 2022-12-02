In the new board of Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation (led since November 15 by Andrea Varnier as the new CEO in place of Vincenzo Novari), after the entry of the Presidency of the Council (together with Provinces of Trento and Bolzano), 6 places out of the 14 foreseen are reserved “for the territory”, of which three for the Lombardy area and three for the Dolomites. It will therefore be the same territory to indicate the names.

But Cortina, the flagship city of the 2026 Games together with Milan, risks being left without its own representative in the Foundation. In fact, Mayor Gianluca Lorenzi does not seem willing to request the presence of a trusted person from Cortina within the new board of directors.

The former mayor Gianpietro Ghedinaduring the establishment of the Foundation, in December 2019, had instead indicated in the figure of Sandro Bernardi your local representative. And it was Ghedina himself who raised the question in Wednesday’s council, at the point in which the new statute of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation was being voted on.

«I believe it is essential that there is a local figure in the new board of directors, just as it was before in the old one. It would be really serious if Lombardy and Milan had their representatives, while Cortina didn’t. Three representatives of the Dolomites area are expected; if we do not name a person from our territory we risk favoring the other localities of Trentino and Alto Adige, and that Cortina is not represented. The fact that there is a person from our area on the Board of Directors of the Foundation is for us a guarantee that the Games will take place», said Gianpietro Ghedina with some insistence.

However, Mayor Lorenzi does not seem to attach much importance to this type of reasoning: «Regardless of whether the people are from Cortina or not, only one thing matters to us: what interests us is the competence of those who occupy those posts,” he said, dismissing the matter in a few words. Another point that emerged during the approval of the new statute of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation is the part in which it is stated that there is the possibility of modifying the competition venues within the sites set up for the Games. Absurdly, the curling competitions could be transferred to Milan or Baselga di Piné, or the men’s alpine skiing combined with the women’s to Cortina, or vice versa to Bormio. “If there is the possibility of moving the races from the pre-established venuesthen it means that what is written in the candidacy dossier is not so untouchable”, underlined the minority councilor Roberta de Zanna, “I therefore invite the municipal administration to focus on works that are truly useful for us at this point” .