by admin
Olympic Games highlights ISA World Surfing Games 2023 venue

The Olympic Games have highlighted this Tuesday the coasts of El Salvador as the venues of the next ISA World Surfing Games 2023, which will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 French Olympics.

Through a video and several photographs published on its official platforms, the Olympic Games highlighted the incredible waves that the coastal zone of El Salvador offers, in addition to all the environmental wealth that the country has and that it offers to the whole world.

The ISA World Surfing Games 2023 is an event that will take place from the end of this month of May at El Sunzal beach, in the department of La Libertad. This competition also serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the surf branch.

