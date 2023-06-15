Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died of complications in her pregnancy

Tori Bowie, renowned sprinter and Olympic medalist, tragically passed away due to complications related to her pregnancy, an autopsy revealed. The talented 32-year-old American athlete was at her residence when her unfortunate death occurred in Orange County, Florida, last month.

Bowie was in the final stage of her pregnancy, approximately eight months, and in labor at the time of her death. As noted by USA Today, officials with the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office suspect that Bowie may have experienced complications including respiratory distress and a condition related to high blood pressure, which may have triggered seizures.

The outstanding sprinter contributed to the triumph of the United States team by obtaining the gold medal in the 4×100 meter relay at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. In addition, she managed to win the silver medal in the 100 meter category and the bronze in the 200 meters in said competition.

Tori Bowie was also established as world champion in the 100 meters at the 2017 World Cup in London, leaving her name engraved in the history of athletics. It should be noted that, to date, Bowie is the only American to win an Olympic or world title in the 100-meter dash since Carmelita Jeter did it in 2011.

Tori Bowie’s premature departure left a void in the world of sports. She will always be remembered as a talented athlete and an inspiration to many.