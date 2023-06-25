Olympic team players: The group is cohesive

Hespress Sport. Photo: The Royal Moroccan Football University, Hesport – Abdullah Al-AlawiSunday 25 June 2023 – 11:19

The players of the Moroccan national football team for under 23 years unanimously agreed on the importance of beating Guinea in the opening of the African Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco from June 24 to July 8.

Bilal Al-Khanous highlighted that the match had two different halves, indicating that the Moroccan team knew during the second half how to deal with the match.

The average Moroccan field added that the fans helped the national team a lot in achieving victory over Guinea with two goals against Saturday’s goal on the field of the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat.

For his part, Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli praised the performance of his colleagues during the Guinea match, praising the cohesion of the Moroccan group despite the difficulty of the match.

Regarding his future, Al-Zalzuli stated that he had not yet decided his future, in light of his return to Barcelona, ​​​​after he was on loan to Osasuna.

For his part, Chadi Riad said he was happy to beat Guinea in Morocco’s first stop in the African Cup of Nations for under 23 years, which qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Riyad praised his Barcelona teammate Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli, considering him a decisive player in the Moroccan national team.

