OMA: Meet the organization in charge of the zoo that rescues and shelters wild animals – EntornoInteligente

OMA: Meet the organization in charge of the zoo that rescues and shelters wild animals

From pumas, bears, crocodiles, monkeys, foxes to different types of birds such as macaws, Andean toucanets, eagles and many species further.

Lima, June 2023.- Did you know that the spectacled bear is one of the most vulnerable wild animals due to poaching and illegal trade? “Also called the Andean bear, it is the only species of bear that exists in South America. In Peru, it is classified as vulnerable, which is why we must unite to save this and other species that are being persecuted.”, reported Dennis Uribe Madrid, director of OMA Cecilia Margarita, the organization that is in charge of the Margarita Zoo rescue shelter.

Margarita Zoo is the most important rescue and protection center for wild animals in Piura and the entire northern region. This month of June they have completed 10 years of creation, housing species victims of trafficking from all over Peru, joining efforts with SERFOR. This initiative was born as a tribute to Cecilia Margarita, a woman who always had an imponderable love for animals and nature. When she passed away, her family continued her legacy and created a sanctuary for flora and fauna.

Today, the organization that also bears his name is in charge of raising funds to continue helping wildlife, rescuing and providing a home and food for many animals such as pumas, spectacled bears, turtles, eagles, and many more species.

Thanks to the great work they do daily, they provide these rescued animals with specialized care and rehabilitation that allows, in many cases, their reintegration into their natural habitat. In these 10 years, they have to their credit more than 500 released animals. OMA, in addition to the Rescue Zoo, has other initiatives such as the Canes Shelter, Equine Shelter, Flora Protection and Social Work.

OMA currently deals with the welfare of more than 400 rescued animals of different species. It has more than 20 multidisciplinary professionals who help protect wildlife. For this reason, to continue protecting and providing a quality of life to all these rescued animals, you can participate in different ways:

OMA Corporate Rescue Membership: We seek to integrate companies and their collaborators, so that they become part of this effort, through different forms of help.

OMA Rescue Membership: Families and natural persons who donate will be named part of the brigade and will receive informative material once a week to their phones, as well as an entrance with a guided tour, to the animal sanctuary, once a year to the place, according to the program.

Sponsor an animal: Companies and people will have the opportunity to adopt a wild animal and thus help them live better.

If you are interested in opting for any of the aforementioned aids, you can contact the [email protected] or to the number 994182223