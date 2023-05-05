Omar Geles and Wilfran Castillo revealed who will be one of the best vallenato singers in the future

At a private party in Valledupar, the singers Omar Geles and Wilfran Castillo They pointed out who is, according to them, the best vallenato singer at the moment.

Both artists concluded that it is Álex Martínez, a young singer born in María La Baja, Bolívar, but who from his first year was taken to Caracas, Venezuela, where he grew up and lived until he was 19 years old. the young talent he has managed to captivate the ‘teachers’ with his voice.

“The best new singer out there is called Álex Martínez, and let others forgive me, but it’s my appreciation, without detracting from others. Everyone fights for their dreams and looks for them. But it is that when Álex sings there is something serious that penetrates my heart, that one cannot make it go unnoticed”, Omar Geles said in front of the people who were at the party.

The young promise, at 27 years old, has a great musical career, in addition, she played Kaleth Morales in the movie ‘I live in limbo’with which he toured Colombia and some Latin American countries.

“I didn’t know he sang. Nojoda, a big round of applause for him best singer at heart”, expressed the singer-songwriter Wilfrido Castillo.