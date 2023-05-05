Home » Omar Geles and Wilfran Castillo revealed who will be one of the best vallenato singers in the future
News

Omar Geles and Wilfran Castillo revealed who will be one of the best vallenato singers in the future

by admin
Omar Geles and Wilfran Castillo revealed who will be one of the best vallenato singers in the future

At a private party in Valledupar, the singers Omar Geles and Wilfran Castillo They pointed out who is, according to them, the best vallenato singer at the moment.

Both artists concluded that it is Álex Martínez, a young singer born in María La Baja, Bolívar, but who from his first year was taken to Caracas, Venezuela, where he grew up and lived until he was 19 years old. the young talent he has managed to captivate the ‘teachers’ with his voice.

The best new singer out there is called Álex Martínez, and let others forgive me, but it’s my appreciation, without detracting from others. Everyone fights for their dreams and looks for them. But it is that when Álex sings there is something serious that penetrates my heart, that one cannot make it go unnoticed”, Omar Geles said in front of the people who were at the party.

The young promise, at 27 years old, has a great musical career, in addition, she played Kaleth Morales in the movie ‘I live in limbo’with which he toured Colombia and some Latin American countries.

I didn’t know he sang. Nojoda, a big round of applause for him best singer at heart”, expressed the singer-songwriter Wilfrido Castillo.

See also  Covid infections, Sardinia first by incidence and Rt index

You may also like

40 thousand people performed Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa...

THIS IS THE AGENDA OF THE PP AND...

Too much salt in food: why you need...

Tosha Khana case: Imran Khan summoned for indictment...

“Fico and Quintero are the same”, Lucas Cañas,...

According to US jobs data: That’s why the...

4th ODI, Pakistan scored 334 runs, Babar Azam’s...

In the field of football – waz.de

The White House plan to mitigate the risks...

Roy for Mayor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy