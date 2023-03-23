Home News Omar Geles Suárez will be recognized by the Government as the new minstrel of vallenato
News

Omar Geles Suárez will be recognized by the Government as the new minstrel of vallenato

by admin
Omar Geles Suárez will be recognized by the Government as the new minstrel of vallenato

This afternoon, the Government of Cesar will distinguish the accordion player, singer and composer Omar Geles, as a new minstrel of Vallenato music, for his contribution to the aggrandizement of this folklore. During the event, which will begin at five in the afternoon, in the square of the Doce de Octubre neighborhood of Valledupar, a life-size wax sculpture of the artist will also be unveiled, which will be part of the hall of fame of the Cultural Center of Vallenato Music.

Taking into account his career and musical work, the Departmental Administration, through Decree, will award the Cacique Upar Merit Honor Award, Knight Category, highlighting his skill in playing the accordion, his fruitful career as a composer and his versatility as a singer, and for having taken this musical genre to all corners of the world.

For the Departmental Administration, Omar Geles embodies the true minstrel, who composed and sang verses with the melodies of his accordion, opening paths for the cultural richness of this territory.

Omar Geles was Amateur King in 1985, Amateur King of Kings in 1987 and Professional King in 1989, at the Vallenato Legend Festival; founder of the Vallenato groups Los Diablitos and La Gente de Omar Geles, with which, along with prominent vocalists, he has made more than 32 recordings throughout his 38-year musical career, and has composed more than a thousand songs, converted in hits like ‘I met him late’, ‘La falla fue tuya’, ‘Cuatro rosas’, ‘Los caminos de la vida’, and many more, which enhance the repertoire of this folklore.

See also  Ballot Rome, challenge between Gualtieri and Michetti. Turnout down by 4 points: at 7pm in the city 25.28% voted

You may also like

Lems Kamwanya: “when there is economic growth, it...

It does not change! Ana del Castillo shared...

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX takes a break Page...

The Poison Control Center warns against eating the...

Diana Rojas tours Cali with the “mayors”

A “Dancing Star” and the meaning of life

Lottery benefits the inhabitants of Tonacatepeque with a...

Ugandan parliament passes law to punish homosexuals

Frauke Petry bursts comparison with “Spiegel” journalist

Salvadoran gang member captured in Guatemala – Diario...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy