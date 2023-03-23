This afternoon, the Government of Cesar will distinguish the accordion player, singer and composer Omar Geles, as a new minstrel of Vallenato music, for his contribution to the aggrandizement of this folklore. During the event, which will begin at five in the afternoon, in the square of the Doce de Octubre neighborhood of Valledupar, a life-size wax sculpture of the artist will also be unveiled, which will be part of the hall of fame of the Cultural Center of Vallenato Music.

Taking into account his career and musical work, the Departmental Administration, through Decree, will award the Cacique Upar Merit Honor Award, Knight Category, highlighting his skill in playing the accordion, his fruitful career as a composer and his versatility as a singer, and for having taken this musical genre to all corners of the world.

For the Departmental Administration, Omar Geles embodies the true minstrel, who composed and sang verses with the melodies of his accordion, opening paths for the cultural richness of this territory.

Omar Geles was Amateur King in 1985, Amateur King of Kings in 1987 and Professional King in 1989, at the Vallenato Legend Festival; founder of the Vallenato groups Los Diablitos and La Gente de Omar Geles, with which, along with prominent vocalists, he has made more than 32 recordings throughout his 38-year musical career, and has composed more than a thousand songs, converted in hits like ‘I met him late’, ‘La falla fue tuya’, ‘Cuatro rosas’, ‘Los caminos de la vida’, and many more, which enhance the repertoire of this folklore.

