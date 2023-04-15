Ombudsman asks to accelerate the implementation of the Peace Agreement

The Ombudsman Carlos Camargo Assis assured that “one cannot think of stopping building on what has been built”, that the Colombian State, in recent years, consolidated an important planning process and, given that there has been more progress in some aspects that in others, it is necessary to accelerate the implementation of the Peace Agreement of all points”.

The pronouncement was made by the official when submitting a report on the follow-up that the entity has been doing to the implementation of the Final Agreement for the Termination of the Conflict and the Construction of a Stable and Lasting Peace.

“The challenge of achieving peace implies an extraordinary effort for all the entities and a determined budgetary effort, which, in a responsible and organized way, must continue to be done,” said Camargo Assis.

He stressed that the Ombudsman’s Office has been able to identify some bottlenecks, however, as an institution that guarantees human rights, it continues to make the necessary recommendations to overcome them and, in this way, those committed to the Agreement can comply with what has been agreed in security matters. , repair and access to land.

“I consider it necessary to remember that the Final Peace Agreement is an obligation of the State and a commitment of all parties. The level of implementation has not been the same at all points, but it cannot be concluded that there is a lack of will in its implementation, with less reason, if one takes into account that the execution is scheduled for twelve years”, assured.

Regarding the implementation of the Development Programs with a Territorial Focus (PDET), as of October of the previous year, 40% of initiatives with activated implementation routes were reported. In relation to the Program for the Voluntary Substitution of Illicit Crops, the Ombudsman’s Office observes that the formal linkage of 99,097 beneficiary families was maintained.

In its most recent follow-up report on the Agreement, the Ombudsman concluded that, in the period July-December 2022, a phenomenon of slowdown in its implementation was evidenced. On the multipurpose cadastre, a topic no less important, the percentage of progress as of last December is not known.

“We know the magnitude that comprehensive reparation and land adjudication implies, although it is necessary to clarify that the Agreement does not speak of buying 3 million hectares, but of creating a fund with lands that may partly come from State vacant lots. We have seen that the main barrier to complying with these state obligations is the lack of coordination, the absence of designing concrete plans and the identification of sources of resources”, affirmed the Ombudsman.

“The goal of peace is not unattainable, it requires proactive and innovative strategies. Whatever the outcome, it must be based on respect for the Constitution, the balance of powers and fiscal and economic responsibility so that it is a sustainable peace and in accordance with our institutionality”, emphasized Carlos Camargo Assis, who sent his support and solidarity to all the victims.

The Ombudsman’s Office will continue to monitor all efforts that lead to strict compliance with the Agreement, while monitoring and evaluating the actions of the State and the organizations involved.

“In the commitment of the National Government to achieve total peace, it is essential to comply with the implementation of the agreements with the extinct FARC guerrilla, given that this will allow a greater persuasion of the illegal armed groups that today could benefit from the process promoted by the Government, and achieve the consolidation of the yearning for peace that we Colombians have”, pointed out Carlos Camargo Assis. with RSF

