Bearing in mind that the Board of Directors of the Banco de la República raised its market intervention interest rate to 13% and that annual inflation reached 13.34%, the highest since 1999. The Ombudsman , Carlos Camargo Assis, urged the National Government to adopt measures to protect low-income families, whose purchasing power is affected and seriously hinders their access to home purchase.

“The current levels of inflation have an effect on all citizens, with a greater impact on the poor, vulnerable and in extreme poverty, impacting their already deteriorated quality of life. Greater impacts on the most vulnerable people must be avoided, which may affect the effective enjoyment of their rights as a consequence”, indicated the Ombudsman.

In addition, the Ombudsman’s Office pointed out that high levels of inflation are considered a tax, since the rise in the general level of prices reduces the purchasing power of people, making the resources they receive reach each time to buy less.

The agency also stressed that this impacts low-income families to a greater extent, since having to reduce the goods and services of their basic basket affects their economic rights and puts their rights to food, nutrition, health at risk.

The Ombudsman also indicated that it affects the right of these families to have their own roof.

For this reason, the defender Camargo Assis made “a special call to protect the right of citizens to housing. Given the high levels of inflation, it is necessary for the National Government to reinforce policies such as ‘Mi Casa Ya’ and guarantee housing subsidies, given that this sector is also a great booster of the economy and generator of employment”.

Specifically, the Ombudsman’s Office urged the government of President Gustavo Petro to maintain, through the Ministry of Housing, the subsidy mechanism that enables people with incomes of up to four minimum wages to choose the housing project they want and Carry out the process directly with the financial institution.

Likewise, it recommended increasing the resources for housing subsidies, in order to reduce the deficit in the acquisition of their own roof by Colombians and thus fulfilling their right to a decent home.

“The activity of the construction and housing sector is long-term, so it could be expected that once inflation is on track and interest rates are adjusted, there will be improvements in the sector, as long as subsidy policies continue for housing”, pointed out Carlos Camargo Assis.

The president of Camacol, Guillermo Herrera, warned in recent days that since 2022 they have observed a decrease in sales of social interest housing.

“Starting in October of last year, the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ program suspended the disbursement of subsidies due to budgetary problems. The problem became so acute that as of February of this year we found that the falls in sales of social interest housing are of the order of 64%. And, this is an alarm that should lead us all to review what is happening”, said the union leader.

The previous week, the Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco, announced that from the 15th of this month the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ allocations to small cities will be reactivated. She added that there are 1.2 million people waiting for this subsidy, but at the moment the resources are not enough for everyone.