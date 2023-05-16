Ombudsman found ghost sidewalks

A report from the verification commission of the Ombudsman’s Office and the District Personería found ghost or abandoned towns in the rural area of ​​Buenaventura.

The visit was made to the basins of the Mayorquín and Yurumangui rivers where there has been displacement due to the fighting between the Second Marquetalia and the ‘Jaime Martinez’ dissidents.

In this area they found two villages that were completely uninhabited due to the displacement of the community as a result of clashes between illegal groups.

The commission’s report indicates that the villages of Isla Pelada and the Lobo hamlet had been abandoned by all their inhabitants, while in others there was confinement or only a few families remained in the area.

Balance

The Pacific Regional Ombudsman, David Torres, said in this regard that “we found that in the Bocas de Mayorquín towns there are only nine families, the rest are displaced in Buenaventura; In Lobo we do not find any family, it is not inhabited; We were in Calle Larga, which has not been affected much, and in Papayal I it is more normal, people are confined but in the territory”.

For his part, Edwin Patiño, representative of Buenaventura, stated that “a number of children who have not been able to return to school are 683 children who are in the Yurumangí river basin, information that the rector of the Etelvina Aramburo institution gave us. , where many of them have not yet returned due to displacement and those that have, have been in conditions that require the support of the authorities.”

