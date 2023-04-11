Home News Ombudsman issues early warning for violations of International Humanitarian Law in Arauca – news
News

Ombudsman issues early warning for violations of International Humanitarian Law in Arauca – news

by admin
Ombudsman issues early warning for violations of International Humanitarian Law in Arauca – news

Through Early Alert 011 of 2023, issued for the municipalities of Arauca, Arauquita, Saravena, Fortul and Tame, the Ombudsman’s Office evidenced the violations to life, liberty, physical integrity of the civilian population, the use of methods to generate terror and intimidation, among other serious violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) by illegal armed groups.

The Ombudsman’s Office has been evidencing the complex situation experienced by the communities in Arauca and which has worsened since January of last year due to the armed confrontation and the dispute over territory between the ELN and dissident factions of the Farc.

Also read: Arauca registers 4 early warnings caused by the armed conflict

The armed organizations are generating threats, kidnappings, selective homicides, massacres, hostage-taking, displacement and confinement, recruitment of children and adolescents, among other serious behaviors that particularly affect indigenous and Afro-descendant communities, leaders, migrants and population victims and survivors of the armed conflict.

The document from the Ombudsman’s Office also reveals threats to people in the reincorporation process, extortion of merchants and the dissemination of pamphlets with signs.

The situation in the department of Arauca is evidenced mainly by the increase in homicides. Between January and November 2021, there were 145 murders, in the same period of 2022, the figure increased 103%, to 294 cases.

In the document, the Ombudsman’s Office makes recommendations to different entities of the National Government for the prevention and protection of the communities, the accompaniment of the same and the creation of plans, projects and actions to overcome the vulnerability factors of the rights of that population. .

See also  Cusianagas recalls that there will be maintenance in gas infrastructure in Yopal

Source: Ombudsman

You may also like

DRC: the PROADER project will be implemented in...

New 10 thousand pesos bill?

Pietro Vassena, an Italian genius who built the...

Seven Läänemaa museums lined up behind the museum...

Sucre activities suspended due to fire

The Pistoia Crime Festival talks about crime and...

Firefighters control fire in Rosario, La Paz –...

Song Chiribanda launches her new single ‘Relatos’

Pluto TV reaches 100 channels in Italy

Manchester City thrashed Bayern Munich 3-0 and took...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy