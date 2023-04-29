Home » Ombudsman of Puerto Rondón advanced popular action for non-compliance in road work
Ombudsman of Puerto Rondón advanced popular action for non-compliance in road work

Ombudsman of Puerto Rondón advanced popular action for non-compliance in road work

The Administrative Court of Arauca Admitted on April 20, 2023, the popular action filed by the Ombudsman of Puerto Rondón, against the DNP, INVIAS, Ministry of Finance and the Government of Arauca, a document in which they request to link other entities , among which is Corporinoquia.

The popular action seeks to recognize the protection of the collective rights and interests of the inhabitants of Puerto Rondón, requesting compliance with the improvement and paving of the Tame – Puerto Rondón road in its entirety.

According to the Ombudsman, the state of the road has put the well-being of the inhabitants of the area at risk, who struggle to travel in the rainy season, it also affects public health due to the difficulty that ambulances have to move through the section and other factors.

The admissory act of this class action was signed by Judge Yenitza Mariana López Blanco.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

