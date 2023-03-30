On this day, the president of the Consumer Ombudsman, Ricardo Salazar, mentioned in an interview that as an institution they are guarantors of compliance with the rights of each of the consumers in commercial matters, especially during the holiday season related to the Greater Week.

“We are facing a summer season. During Holy Week we will have various inspections and verifications on a national scale; We will bring our services closer to consumers in different tourist destinations on a national scale”, manifested.

In addition, Salazar mentioned that his job is to avoid risks to the health of consumers. “Our job is to avoid risks to the health of consumers in the face of expired products that may be on the market during the Easter period,”

In this sense, the institution ensures that expired products are not sold, to avoid possible food poisoning. From June 2022 to date, according to Salazar, they have identified more than 3,000 products that were being marketed without an expiration date..

This effort will be redoubled for the Holy Week vacation period as part of the vacation plan, in coordination with the emergency care provided by the Ministry of Health, together with the Solidarity Health Fund (Fosalud) and the Salvadoran Social Security Institute. (ISSS).

That is why the work of the Consumer Ombudsman will be focused on making consumers aware of their rights, as well as urging families to find out about prices, promotions and company policies before making a purchase of a service. or a product, for example, if you buy an air ticket, you should read the conditions carefully to avoid possible inconveniences.

In this sense, a call is made to consumers to report to WhatsApp 7844-1482 of the Consumer Ombudsman any possible price increases or expired products.

BY: KARLA CHACON