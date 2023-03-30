Home News Ombudsman reiterates commitment so that there is no trade in expired products during Holy Week – Diario La Página
News

Ombudsman reiterates commitment so that there is no trade in expired products during Holy Week – Diario La Página

by admin
Ombudsman reiterates commitment so that there is no trade in expired products during Holy Week – Diario La Página

On this day, the president of the Consumer Ombudsman, Ricardo Salazar, mentioned in an interview that as an institution they are guarantors of compliance with the rights of each of the consumers in commercial matters, especially during the holiday season related to the Greater Week.

“We are facing a summer season. During Holy Week we will have various inspections and verifications on a national scale; We will bring our services closer to consumers in different tourist destinations on a national scale”, manifested.

In addition, Salazar mentioned that his job is to avoid risks to the health of consumers. “Our job is to avoid risks to the health of consumers in the face of expired products that may be on the market during the Easter period,”

In this sense, the institution ensures that expired products are not sold, to avoid possible food poisoning. From June 2022 to date, according to Salazar, they have identified more than 3,000 products that were being marketed without an expiration date..

This effort will be redoubled for the Holy Week vacation period as part of the vacation plan, in coordination with the emergency care provided by the Ministry of Health, together with the Solidarity Health Fund (Fosalud) and the Salvadoran Social Security Institute. (ISSS).

That is why the work of the Consumer Ombudsman will be focused on making consumers aware of their rights, as well as urging families to find out about prices, promotions and company policies before making a purchase of a service. or a product, for example, if you buy an air ticket, you should read the conditions carefully to avoid possible inconveniences.

See also  The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee participated in the guidance of the democratic life meeting of the party committee (party group) of the lower-level units, proposed to comprehensively strengthen political construction, go all out to perform their duties, and contribute more to Hubei's construction of a pioneering area for the construction of a new development pattern across the country.

In this sense, a call is made to consumers to report to WhatsApp 7844-1482 of the Consumer Ombudsman any possible price increases or expired products.

BY: KARLA CHACON

You may also like

Health professionals receive authorization to provide maternal and...

Banco de la República raises its interest rates...

[Video]Tsai Ing-wen in New York and Ma Ying-jeou...

Gladiator 2 – Russell Crowe breaks the silence...

Rafa Pérez fulfilled the dream of a child...

Pope Francis at Gemelli, the clinical picture “improves”....

Grupo Firme confirms concert in El Salvador

welcome to the past

﻿Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023/Li Jiachao:...

Photography is reborn in Venice – Venice

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy