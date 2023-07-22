Ombudsman talks about 92 social leaders killed in the first quarter

And at the same time he regretted that “forceful measures are not observed to guarantee the lives of those who defend the rights of their communities.”

This is a higher figure than the one reported last week by Human Rights Watch (HRW), which estimated 77 human rights defenders killed, while monitoring by the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) reported the murder of 82 defenders in the first half of the year.

In 2022, Colombia marked the “unfortunate record” of homicides of leaders and defenders with 215 murdered, according to data from the Ombudsman’s Office.

Human Rights Watch warns about assassinations of social leaders

At least 77 human rights defenders and social leaders were assassinated in the first half of 2023 in Colombia, the acting deputy director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) for the Americas, Juan Pappier, reported on Thursday.

“We have documented 77 murders of human rights defenders and social leaders in the first 6 months of 2023,” Pappier revealed on Twitter.

However, monitoring by the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) reported the murder of 82 defenders in the first half of the year, which

The data of social leaders assassinated in 2023

Of the total homicides recorded by HRW this semester, 11 were perpetrated in June; 12 in May; April 20 (the bloodiest month for leaders); 14 in March; 8 in February and 12 in January.

The Colombian Pacific – a region in which FARC dissidents, the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas and criminal gangs such as the Clan del Golfo, which dispute drug trafficking routes and territorial control, operate – is where most murders of this type were concentrated.

In this sense, the NGO registered 18 cases in Cauca, 6 in Valle del Cauca and Nariño, and 1 in Chocó, these being the 4 departments that make up the Pacific region.

