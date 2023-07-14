Ombudsman traces its concern in Huila

The Ombudsman’s Office pointed out that there are areas of the department where there are places where only the entity can enter, being the only link to articulate effective public policies that generate true peace in the territory.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

Johana Elena Rojas Herrera, Ombudsman for the department of Huila, indicated that the region continues to be the scene of constant attacks and violence that threaten the life and integrity of its inhabitants.

And he added that despite the efforts to combat this situation, there are places that only the Ombudsman can enter, which raises concern but also some satisfaction for having managed to gain the trust of those who cannot be heard directly.

“I have to say it, of course with a lot of concern but also with a bit of satisfaction because we have managed to gain the confidence of those who suddenly cannot be heard directly, to whom it is almost impossible to get there where they live. to precisely listen to them and bring to the closest circuits and to the capitals the necessary information that must be had in order to articulate an efficient and effective public policy”, the official pointed out.

And he added that this sad and worrying panorama has been recognized by Ombudsman Carlos Camargo, “who in various meetings with the central level and with the high government has indicated that Huila, in particular, has very special conditions and that these must be looked at in a differential way, not because the Huilense territory is separated from the rest of the country, but because of course and because of our geographical conditions”.

At the same time, he stressed that Huila has become a kind of “corridor for various illegal activities, especially those related to drug trafficking, putting citizens at risk day after day.”

There are places that only the Ombudsman’s Office can enter.

Faced with this situation, the Ombudsman’s Office has led powerful campaigns to promulgate and disseminate rights, with the aim of making people aware of the ways they can go when they are victims of violence.

articulated work

Rojas also said that it is important to highlight that these violent acts are not isolated cases, but part of a context of violence in which the department has been immersed for decades.

And he stressed that the Secretary of the Government has recognized the work carried out by the Ombudsman’s Office and the collaboration of entities such as the United Nations, who strive to guarantee that people can live in peace.

“Despite the challenges, both the authorities and human rights organizations remain committed to the fight against violence in Huila. It is necessary to redouble efforts and strengthen actions to provide security to citizens and achieve lasting change in the region. Only in this way will it be possible to build a future in which all the inhabitants of Huila can live in peace and harmony,” the official pointed out.

He also added that the Ombudsman’s Office is present and will continue to be there, “raising a flag of listening and urging institutions at both the national and local levels to fulfill their responsibility to stop acts of violence.”

He also stressed that “the presence of the Ombudsman’s Office is not limited to monitoring the negative and ugly aspects of the situation, but also to highlight the positive actions.

It is important to inform you that in the various commissions and work groups in which we have had the opportunity to participate, both the National Police, the Metropolitan Police and the National Army, represented by Colonel León, have shown receptivity and attention to our concerns.” .

Therefore, he stressed that “in order to defend the interests of the community, we have established joint commissions with the National Protection Unit (UNP) to prioritize actions aimed at providing protection.

However, it is important to bear in mind that they also have protocols and procedures that they must follow in their work, which we cannot demand vehemently and without respect.

We have promised to be a small contribution and input in the commissions in charge of determining the level of protection that should be provided. We recognize that life is invaluable, but we understand that we must respect established procedures. Our role is to provide relevant information and be part of the discussion, from the point of view of the commissions, so that informed decisions are made on the type of protection necessary, based on an established scale of priorities”, he pointed out.

Johana Elena Rojas Herrera, Ombudsman for the department of Huila.

And he added “that we will keep our flag high, urging the institutions to assume their responsibility and guarantee the safety of the community. On this path, we seek to contribute to the construction of a safe and fair environment for all, but always within the limits of our powers and in coordination with the relevant actors. The work of defense and promotion of human rights is a joint task that requires the commitment of all the actors involved”.

Alert

In the midst of the difficult situation facing the department of Huila, he added that it is essential that we all become aware of the importance of self-protection and self-care.

Although it is true that we live in a complex national context, “we cannot be negligent and unnecessarily expose ourselves to risk situations. Life and safety must be our priorities.”

And he added that the Ombudsman’s Office has “been interacting with the Governor’s Office and the Mayor’s Office in recent months, seeking to establish a specific coordination strategy and work constantly 24 hours a day to guarantee the security of our department and the protection of our leaders and leaders.

Faced with this situation, he added that the Ombudsman issued alert 019 of the year 2023, which warns about the threats faced by leaders and human rights defenders throughout the Huilense territory.

This unfortunate reality is a wake-up call that we must take as a starting point to define the path we will follow from now on.

It should be remembered that recently the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office, in order to guarantee a quick and adequate response to possible violations of human rights, established the National Commission of the Public Ministry to follow up on the Rapid Response to Early Warnings (Comprrat), a body in charge of carrying out preventive and disciplinary actions related to compliance with the recommendations issued in Early Warnings and subsequent monitoring reports.

The Regional Commissions will focus on reviewing the Early Warnings issued in Norte de Santander, Chocó, Nariño, Cauca, Antioquia, Arauca, Bolívar, Caquetá and Huila.

Initially, the Regional Commissions will focus on reviewing the Early Warnings issued in the departments of Norte de Santander, Chocó, Nariño, Cauca, Antioquia, Arauca, Bolívar, Caquetá and Huila.

In the selection of the Early Warnings that will be monitored by the National Commission and the Regional Commissions, priority will be given to the situation of social leaders, human rights defenders, the risk of recruitment of boys, girls and adolescents by armed actors, and those who are in the process of reincorporation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

