Ombudsman urges to take measures to mitigate affectations before winter wave in Arauca – news

A humanitarian mission led by the Ombudsman’s Office, with the participation of the Catholic Church, allowed the release of 17-year-old Brayan Camilo Carrillo Flores, who had been in the hands of the National Liberation Army (ELN) since May 6.

The young man was detained by the illegal armed group while he was traveling through the Fundadores village, in the municipality of Arauquita, department of Arauca. Since May 10, when the situation became known, the Ombudsman’s Office activated its humanitarian channels, publicized the situation and urged the captors to respect the life and integrity of the adolescent.

Also read: They confirm the disappearance of two young people in Arauca

The Arauca Regional Office of the Ombudsman, which has been accompanying the relatives, activated the care route to ensure the guarantee of their rights and to reunite with their loved ones.

The entity reiterates its call to respect the rights of children and adolescents, since they are subject to special constitutional protection.

It also recalls the recommendations made through Early Warning 011 of 2023, focused on the municipality of Arauquita, in which the risks to which minors are exposed due to the actions of illegal armed groups in the development of the internal armed conflict.

Finally, the Ombudsman asked the illegal organizations to release all the people in their power, as gestures of peace that the Colombian people are demanding, for which it maintains its institutional capacity available, with the purpose of to facilitate the return of the kidnapped to their families.

Source: Ombudsman

Related