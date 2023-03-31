Julian Andres Santa

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Asís, and the Delegate Ombudsman for the Protection of the Right to Sport, Ernesto Lucena, gave public recognition to the organized bar that accompanies and follows Deportivo Pereira, Lobo Sur Pereira, for its commitment to coexistence and respect for human rights to live football in peace, a task that the ‘Banda del Lobo’ has been carrying out in the best way, not only in their home games when they are visited by visiting fans, but also when they travel around all the stadiums in the country.

Recognized by the National Government

Jhon ‘Chavo’ Pulgarín, president of the bar, said: “We were in the commission for the match against Colo Colo and we had no idea, Ernesto Lucena and envoys from the Ombudsman arrived, fortunately as our work is more visible by the National Government than by the local government itself, which does not give much visibility to our work and finally an entity makes the Pereira commission realize that their work is successful thanks to us, which is what no one had ever seen before. recognized”.

Set an example at the national level

“Really very happy because more than 15 years working for coexistence in soccer and this has been happening in Pereira for many years, that the bar works for peace in soccer and in the case I think we are the only city where we always receive the visitors in a good way, where we welcome families, everything that has to do with inclusion and very happy that the National Government and the Ombudsman have noticed this work”.

Good work pays off

Pulgarín adds that while the local government of Pereira has not recognized his good work, they do so at the national level. “Thanks to the good image that the boys always leave, we all leave when we travel to a city, the national commission took on the task of taking reports throughout Colombia, of really the behavior of the bars and not because it is us because we always have. said and it is so, people already know us worldwide from the work that is being done here in the city”.

Teasing and attacks in Manizales

Regarding what happened in the classic past of the Eje Cafetero, where from the Holocausto Norte bar they provoked and mocked Lobo Sur Pereira, who set an example of not being equal, ‘Chavo’ replied: “As we have always said, there are codes between the bars but there are people who have a word ‘it’s by word of mouth’ but with very little facts. We have been working and demonstrating with facts, what happened there for me unfortunately is something that has no ethics, has no values ​​or presentation and discussing the indisputable is ‘stupid’. The same organization of the stadium, security, the PMU, the commission, was provided there, because we reviewed how they did it and that was something organized with wiring, hired by a company and how they connected those fumes, they could have connected a bomb, so if there They allow that.”

They set an example in the face of provocations

“Fortunately we had control over the bar and it was very difficult for us to control the moment of anger and pain because even tears of sadness came to my eyes, that finally could have ended in tragedy and could have left something worse. Simply the fact of the mockery not only of the Once Caldas fans, of the same team that lends itself for that and the same commission from Manizales. That is already under investigation, I know that the Police Colonel there has problems because of what happened, let’s wait and see if the law finally does its job”.

Lobo Sur a la Bombonera

Finally, Jhon Pulgarín spoke about the preparations for Lobo Sur Pereira, who will be present at the Bombonera, accompanying Deportivo Pereira in the Copa Libertadores. “This is a dream, I believe that most of the baristas since we can remember, everyone’s dream is to be in the Bombonera and it is a dream that we never thought we would fulfill with the club due to the situation we have always experienced, finally Luck accompanied us and there are no words to explain the fact of being there”.