Ombudsman’s Office warned about illegal groups in Buenaventura neighborhoods

Given the presence of groups outside the Law in 82% of the neighborhoods of Buenaventura, the Ombudsman’s Office presented a new Early Alert and presented nearly 60 recommendations to the Technical Secretariat of the Intersectoral Commission for Rapid Response to Alerts Early Ciprat, from the Ministry of the Interior.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, in the port city there is extreme risk due to the actions of illegal structures, whose criminal purpose is to exercise territorial and social control.

The entity stated that in this district the Central General Staff, with its Jaime Martínez front, and the Second Marquetalia (both dissident groups of the FARC), the ELN, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia – Clan del Golfo and the gangs are present. criminal organizations known as ‘Los Espartanos’, ‘Shottas’ and ‘La Empresa’, to which new criminal organizations are added: ‘Los Chiquillos’ and ‘Jalisco Nueva Generación’.

Affectation

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, said that “our recently issued Early Warning determined that in 112 of the 136 neighborhoods that Buenaventura has, that is, in 82% of the territory of Buenos Aires residents, there is the presence of illegal or criminal armed actors. .

This situation generates a serious impact on human rights, since the population is completely exposed to the violence generated by these groups.”

Commune 12, which has both rural and urban areas, is the one with the greatest complexity, since practically all criminal groups are based there.

The reason is that the place is a strategic corridor, due to its location and characteristics, that allows the rise of illicit income.

Camargo warned that “we found that there are impacts on the population’s right to mobility, since there are invisible borders in the territory; In addition, there have been selective homicides, forced disappearances, and recruitment of girls, boys, and adolescents.

These groups, depending on their interests, make alliances with each other or confront each other to have territorial and social control, with the purpose of securing their illegal economies.”

Vaccines

The Early Warning of the Ombudsman’s Office indicated that the so-called vaccines are some of the criminal actions that most affect merchants and people whose businesses are related to the productive movement of the port.

According to information known to the Ombudsman’s Office, it is estimated that extortions generate a monthly income of approximately 2.3 billion pesos.

Despite the amount, complaints only reach 3% of cases.

Judicial authorities have established that intimidation forces victims to withdraw their complaints.

In the rural areas of Buenaventura, the combats between the ELN, the Second Marquetalia, the AGC and the Central General Staff have generated displacements, confinements, and the planting of antipersonnel mines, risks to the life and integrity of the residents.

A total of 45 thousand displaced people, 54 homicides and 25 forced disappearances is the stark panorama recorded in the Colombian Pacific port city between 2022 and so far in 2023.

The Ombudsman said that “we need the National and local Government entities to guarantee human rights and what is established in international humanitarian law. The population, as a missionary duty that assists us, must be protected from criminal actions in Buenaventura.”

You may be interested in: Attacks on crime continue in Buenaventura

Comments