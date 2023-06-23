Ombudsman’s Office warned about the interference of the AGC in Valledupar

The repeated murders that have been recorded this year in Valledupar, such as the discovery of parts of human bodies, led the Cesar Regional Ombudsman’s Office to carry out a study of what happened. In this sense, they found that the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC, are involved behind these criminal actions.

For this, the Ombudsman in this region, José Hernández, prepared a 14-page document, in which he explained that this criminal structure has marked its actions in the townships of Villa Germania, Mariangola, Aguas Blancas and La Mesa-Azúcar Buena , where they have managed to install their structure highly experienced and hardened in war, as well as in the neighborhoods of communes 1,3,4 and 5 of the capital of Cesar.

Likewise, the entity pointed out that this group outside the law that seeks to have control of micro-trafficking, would also be responsible for the circulation of pamphlets that warn of social extermination, through not only physical circulation but also social networks, graffiti on walls and audios. .

Local authorities have indicated that they carry out extraordinary security advice to counteract the situation.

It is worth noting that in this municipality to date there have been 70 homicides.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

