Source title: Omicron infection is very similar to flu symptoms, and the treatment effect of traditional Chinese medicine is also very good

What are the symptoms that usually appear after being positive for the new coronavirus? How is the current clinical treatment effect? These issues are also of great concern to the masses. Zhang Zhongde, an expert from the National New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Medical Treatment Expert Group and director of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, answered these questions based on the clinical treatment experience of the Guangzhou epidemic. Zhang Zhongde, vice president of Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and president of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine:Some patients were symptomatic. We collected the symptoms of these patients and found that they were mainly fever, headache, sore throat, and dry cough. Some patients had general pain and some symptoms of diarrhea, but these symptoms were very rare. According to the analysis now, it is mainly the symptoms of the upper respiratory tract, and the symptoms of the lower respiratory tract rarely appear in it. According to the diagnosis process of traditional Chinese medicine, it is found that the core pathogenesis of this wave is significantly different from that of the new coronary pneumonia at the beginning, and the symptoms are obviously to be alleviated. Now these symptoms look very similar to flu symptoms, and many symptoms are milder than flu, severe flu, or severe flu. This wave is wind-heat mixed with dampness, so the treatment plan based on the core pathogenesis is to dispel wind, clear heat, and remove dampness. Many symptomatic patients have fever, headache, and sore throat. After taking the medicine, these patients take two doses of traditional Chinese medicine for 12 hours (or) 24 hours. Most of them can be relieved, and some of them can relieve fever, headache, and chest pain within 36 hours. After the relief, I have a little cough, and the treatment effect of Chinese medicine is also very good. The nucleic acid of these asymptomatic patients, mild patients, or ordinary patients turned negative very quickly after recovery, usually 5 to 7 days, some patients took 11 days, and most of them turned negative in about 5 days.

