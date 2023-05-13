Ominous omen for the US economy? Expert: This group has not kept up with the S&P rally

U.S. stocks have rallied this year, but small-cap stocks have clearly not kept pace, which may mean investors are bracing for economic turmoil ahead.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down about 1 percent this year, while the S&P 500, which represents large U.S. companies, has risen 7 percent. Along with an “inversion” of the U.S. Treasury yield curve and a stronger gold price, the weakness in small-cap stocks is one of the signs investors are jittery about the economic outlook. Smaller companies are mostly domestically focused and therefore more vulnerable to economic changes than larger companies.

Small-cap stocks have struggled since early March when regional U.S. banks exploded. Since March 8, the Russell 2000 has fallen 7%. Investors worry that small businesses could be hit hard by tighter money, which in turn would hit the broader economy.

Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment Management, a small-cap investment manager, said investors are trying to position their portfolios based on their views on the economic outlook. The fall of small-cap stocks is another sign investors are bracing for an imminent recession.

In the past, small caps have tended to be volatile before the economy falters. According to data provided by Strategas, since 1980, the Russell 2000 index has lagged the S&P 500 index by about 4 percentage points on average six months after the peak of the economic cycle and before a recession.

So far, economic data have shown little sign of a sharp decline in growth, even as inflation and some other important indicators have cooled. Some investors believe the Fed’s rate hikes of as much as 500 basis points over the past year are just beginning to affect the economy.

We could be in a recession within the next 12 months, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. Small caps typically underperform during recessions.

Investors are also worried that the turmoil in the banking sector will hit small businesses that rely on lending from regional banks, which have been at the epicenter of the crisis. An April survey by the National Federation of Independent Business found that 67 percent of small business owners deal with small or regional banks, 17 percent with midsize banks and 14 percent with large banks.

Smaller banks have been hit particularly hard in recent weeks, and financials are heavily weighted in indexes tracking small caps, which may explain why the index has underperformed the S&P 500 many.

What’s happening in the banking system is especially bad for small and medium-sized companies, which “don’t have the same options as big companies when it comes to borrowing,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII). The investment firm last month revised its view on U.S. small caps to “most unfavorable” from “unfavorable.”

Some investors are more optimistic about the outlook for small caps, especially as they look to the next few months.

One reason for this is that small caps are sensitive to fluctuations in the economy and tend to outperform early in a market recovery. According to data provided by brokerage Edward Jones, in the past six bear markets, the average total return of the Russell 2000 index in the six months after the bear market bottom was 44.8%, while the average total return of the S & P 500 index in the same situation The rate is 32.2%.

On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has defied the uncertain economic outlook and has risen a wave this year, making investors worried that the valuation of large-cap stocks may be too high. Conversely, small caps are now relatively cheap based on past price levels. The S&P 600 small-cap index is currently trading at just over 13 times earnings, compared with its 10-year average of 18.2 times, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

Tim Murray, capital markets strategist at T. Rowe Price’s Multi-Asset Group, said his firm has overweight U.S. small-cap stocks in its multi-asset portfolio. will be very ahead of the curve and will come soon after the recession story is priced in.”

