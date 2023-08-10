on a $75 million superyacht linked to a Russian oligarch and leased by a Hungarian bank

[Tip: Radi čítate v maďarčine? Navštívte Napunk.sk od Denníka N]

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, in his sermon this year at the festival of Hungarians in Romania in the town of Băile Tușnad, took the side of puritanical Christianity against hedonistic paganism. However, the ruling Fidesz elite likes to show in a hedonistic way, in the form of luxury yachts, luxury cars, luxury watches or any other luxuries, what it spends the taxpayers’ money on, which it has appropriated.

Taxpayers in Hungary, who will spend more and more time in the supermarket counting and bending down to the lower shelves, were surprised to learn on Monday what it’s like to vacation on a dream boat. What is it like when money doesn’t matter because the state pays the bill.

The vacation of the richest Hungarian

Hungary has been dealing with the vacation of oligarch Lőrinc Mészáros and his wife for several days. Mészáros is Viktor Orbán’s wallet and his friend. He comes from the prime minister’s hometown, where he was also the mayor, and became the richest person in the country from a gas fitter. This phenomenon must be explained to anyone who does not live in Hungary; the story of the gasman who developed in this way is incredible. A large part of society in Hungary has accepted the phenomenon of Lőrinc Mészáros, as they have also accepted what is happening to the country: a select few have amassed unprecedented wealth under the label of national capital accumulation as part of a national strategy.

The photojournalist of the Hungarian portal 444 Dániel Németh photographed Lőrinc Mészáros and his wife, the well-known TV presenter Andrea Várkonyi in southern Italy on the new, 62-meter-long superyacht, which

