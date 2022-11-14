A man of about 50 years old is in serious condition who, on Monday 14 November, was involved in a road accident that took place in Udine, in via Ascoli.
For reasons that are being investigated by the police, while he was riding a bicycle he was served with a car.
Immediate call for help to the single emergency number Nue112 which passed the call promptly to Sores.
The nurses of the plant immediately sent the crew of an ambulance and a self-medical to the scene. The man was rushed, in red code, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.
See also The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China guides the new journey, and China will achieve another leap - Xinhua English.news.cn