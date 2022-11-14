Home News On a bicycle he is hit by a car, hospitalized: he is serious
On a bicycle he is hit by a car, hospitalized: he is serious

On a bicycle he is hit by a car, hospitalized: he is serious

A man of about 50 years old is in serious condition who, on Monday 14 November, was involved in a road accident that took place in Udine, in via Ascoli.

For reasons that are being investigated by the police, while he was riding a bicycle he was served with a car.

Immediate call for help to the single emergency number Nue112 which passed the call promptly to Sores.

The nurses of the plant immediately sent the crew of an ambulance and a self-medical to the scene. The man was rushed, in red code, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

