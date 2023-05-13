On a rural road, one person died and two were injured after an accident

On the rural road between Codazzi-Cuatro Vientos, in the department of Cesar, one person died and two more lost their lives in a traffic accident.

The victims were traveling in a public service vehicle with license plates UYA-277, which was driven by Edinson Rafael Barros Trujillo, 44, who suffered severe head trauma and polytrauma to different parts of the body, referred to the city of Valledupar.

Another of the injuries was a minor under 17 years of age, with different injuries to the body and also referred to a medical center.

The person who lost his life was identified as Yenelis Hernández Brito, 24, who was a passenger and died at the scene of the accident.

According to the authorities, the driver of the vehicle would have been overtired and could have had a micro-sleep that led him to lose control of the car.

