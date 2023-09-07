On a trial basis: tampon vending machines at seven schools in Essen

Eat. For one year, devices will be set up at seven Essen schools, a youth center and a citizens’ registration office. Tampons and pads are free there.

Vending machines for tampons and sanitary napkins will soon be set up at seven schools in Essen, in a youth center and in a town hall. The devices, which girls and women can use free of charge, are to be tested for a year.

This emerges from a template for various committees in the City Council of Essen. Youth welfare and school committees, among others, will take note of the proposal.

Items are provided to girls and women free of charge

The vending machines are intended to ensure that all girls and women can receive menstrual items free of charge. The city had written to 61 schools. Some reported that they feared vandalism or otherwise objected to having such dispensers set up – but most schools gave positive feedback. The schools have now been selected accordingly; It was important to the city that as many districts as possible are covered and that the different school types are taken into account.

These schools are getting tampon vending machines

Appropriate donation devices will be set up in the following schools by the end of the year, presumably in the girls’ toilets:

Secondary school on Wächtlerstrasse, south-east district Bertha-von-Suttner-Realschule, RüttenscheidTheodor-Heuss-Gymnasium, Kettwig comprehensive school HolsterhausenParkschule (special school), Altenessen-Robert-Schmidt-Berufskolleg, Huttrop evening school Eiberg

In addition, vending machines will be set up in the youth center in Schonnebeck and in the Borbeck Citizens’ Registration Office.

In May 2022, the CDU, Greens and SPD launched the campaign with a joint application. The reason: Menstruation is still a shameful topic, especially for young girls – the installation of machines could serve to normalize the situation. In addition, there are many poor families in which the girls and young women are not adequately provided with hygiene items.

