On a visit to Israel, the Pentagon chief said that the United States will continue to support Tel Aviv “to free all the hostages”

Lloyd Austin, head of the Pentagon, affirms United States will provide military equipment to Israel in its fight against Hamas

The American Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, asserted on Monday that the United States will continue to supply military equipment to Israel for its ongoing battle against the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip. This announcement was made during a press conference held in Israel as part of Austin’s trip to the region.

According to Austin, the military equipment to be supplied to Israel includes ammunition, tactical vehicles, and air defense systems. These supplies are intended to support Israel’s efforts to defend itself against Hamas attacks. “We will continue to provide Israel with the equipment it needs to defend its country, including critical munitions, tactical vehicles, and air defense systems,” Austin stated after meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Israel.

The commitment of the United States to Israel was emphasized by Austin as he stated that “the commitment of the United States to Israel is unbreakable and no one should put it to the test.” In addition to providing military equipment, Austin also called for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into the Gaza Strip to support the two million displaced people in the region: “We must distribute it better.”

It was also stated that the United States is leading an international force in the Red Sea to support the principle of freedom of navigation, while also condemning the attacks carried out by the Yemeni Houthi rebels against commercial vessels.

The visit to Israel also involved meetings with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, where Austin discussed supporting Israel in its mission to find and free all hostages held by Hamas.

Netanyahu, on his part, emphasized that Israel is committed to achieving “total victory” over the Palestinian enclave. “We believe that this is not only our war but, in many ways, also yours,” he told Austin during a meeting that also included Defense Minister Gallant.

Finally, Israel’s opposition leader and member of the emergency government, Benny Gantz, called on Austin to play a more pivotal role internationally in confronting the “threat” posed by the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah to Israel, especially in the northern border of the country.

In summary, the United States has reiterated its support for Israel and its commitment to helping the country find and free the hostages held by Hamas terrorists. Austin’s visit and meetings in Israel highlight the ongoing collaboration and support between the two countries in addressing security challenges in the region.

Share this: Facebook

X

