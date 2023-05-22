Home » On Afro-Colombianity Day we remember Diego Luis Córdoba and the first debate against an FTA with the United States
By Rosa Chamorro

Diego Luis Córdoba, a Chocoano lawyer who stood out in the Congress of the Republic as a great speaker and fought hard to have his region constituted as a department in order to have better access to resources and the support of the national government, always militated in the liberal party, but defended ideas of a socialist nature; he masterfully handled the word and his speeches, perhaps the most famous of him did it in 1936; Regarding that speech, Luis Eduardo Nieto Caballero wrote a column in Semana where he described him as “the longest-running speaker in the world.”

Teresa Martínez de Varela, Chocoana teacher, poet, mother of Jairo Varela, the great musician, wrote a biography of Diego Luis Córdoba in which she points out: back in 1936, in the first government of Alfonso López Pumarejo, the trade treaty was discussed of Colombia and the US The illustrious Chocoano was an opponent of the negotiation. He started talking for six consecutive hours. After midnight, the “regulatory quarter of an hour” was applied; that is, Diego Luis should speak at fifteen minute intervals, while others intervened. And added the time he completed FOUR MORE HOURS, that is, a total of no less than ten hours… ”

“The treaty is an insurmountable obstacle to the industrial progress of the country,” he left as a record in the Senate, in the framework of a series of vehement speeches that defended the FTA with the United States. Diego Luis was the only vote against. It was the national industrialists who would later ask for protection against the encroachment of North American businessmen. Natanael Díaz, another of the great Afro-Colombian leaders, fully agreed with Diego Luis: “So few realized that Córdoba was right. Only now are they realizing it, especially the industrialists who are asking for more and more protection for theirs”. (Saturday Magazine, August 9, 1947)”.

Diego Luis Córdoba prematurely demonstrated critical thinking and a nationalist position on one of the discussions that are still in force today for national development, such as the damage that the disadvantageous FTAs ​​represent in our economy. It is an example of the importance of the contributions of our Afro-Colombian ancestors, and for this reason they deserve special mention on this Afro-Colombian Day.

