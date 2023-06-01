On April 23, Yevhen Batrynak died while performing combat tasks in the Bohdanivka region of Donetsk region

They said goodbye to the 25-year-old in Vinnytsia Evgeny Batrynak. On April 23, while performing combat tasks in the Bohdanivka district of Donetsk region, a soldier died as a result of artillery fire. He served as a marksman-medic in military unit A4472. Almost a month of hellish obscurity. Family and friends believed and hoped that Evgeny was wounded or in captivity, but alive. Hopes for a joyful “Hello” on the phone and for Yevgeny to return home were dashed when a notification about a DNA match came, reports the publication “Yampilski Visti”.

«Yevhen was born in the Republic of Moldova. But in 2000, his family moved to Mykhailivka to live permanently with his grandmother. Little Yevhen in Mykhailivka made his first starts to kindergarten and school, which he graduated in 2013 and went to Donetsk to study at an assembly technical school. With the start of hostilities in 2014, he transferred to study at the Mogilev-Podilskyi assembly technical school. After obtaining professional education, he went to work in the local economy. The boy spent almost all of his young life in the war. Served honorably in the ATO zone. His life path has met with war since 2019. And with the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Evgeny already from February 25, 2022 stood up for the defense of Ukraine. Mother Valentyna, brother Ion, wife Viktoria, grandmother Lyusya Eutykhivna remained burned.».

Such a short life, and so much pain and suffering. Conscientious, brave, courageous, educated, responsible, reliable… That’s how he was, and that’s how he will remain in human memory.

«Today I saw a lot of flowers. Zhenya, you also liked to give flowers, but you gave me whole bouquets… Where did you get them? After graduation, Zhenya got on his horse, went around and greeted all the teachers. He always helped all the grandmothers in the village with his horse. Today they will all meet him and hug him… We believed and hoped to the last that our Zhenka was alive, that maybe he was wounded or in captivity. When we last saw each other at the cemetery near Vasyl Vinyar’s grave, Zhenka said: “It is a great happiness to be buried in one’s native land.” Now, I understand Yevgeny’s words“, he told reporters about the deceased teacher Alla Chorna.

Yevhen Batrynak was buried at the local cemetery. Another flag of Ukraine flew over the village. The certificate of Honor and Sorrow and the flag that wrapped the funeral home were presented to the mother of the deceased.

