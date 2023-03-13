On March 12th, in the bright spring, we ushered in the 45th Arbor Day.

Over the past ten years, I have insisted on participating in the voluntary tree planting activities in the capital every year; I have visited various places in the country, and I have entered forests, grasslands, and wetlands many times to care for living plants; I have made important deployments for the construction of ecological civilization; Promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature…

General Secretary Xi Jinping has always cared about the cause of land greening and led the promotion of ecological civilization construction.

“Afforestation, planting not only green saplings, but also the bright future of the motherland”

On April 8, 2019, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Yongshun Town, Tongzhou District, Beijing to participate in the voluntary tree planting activities in the capital.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi

Along the Yongding River, spring is getting stronger. In 2013, the white bark pine planted here by General Secretary Xi Jinping is now luxuriant and graceful.

In the past ten years, the general secretary led us to plant trees together, and practiced “do it year after year, generation after generation” with practical actions.

In the heart of General Secretary Xi Jinping, green is the background color that a beautiful China should have. “Planting trees and forests will not only plant green saplings, but also a bright future for the motherland.”

Every year when trees are planted, General Secretary Xi Jinping will put forward specific and detailed requirements. “Start by inserting greenery wherever possible and building every green space” “carry forward the spirit of predecessors planting trees and future generations enjoying the shade, planting trees, planting trees, and managing trees well” more beautiful”…

General Secretary Xi Jinping often works with children to support seedlings, cultivate soil, carry buckets to water, and talk to them sincerely from time to time. In the opinion of the general secretary, one of the important meanings of voluntary tree planting activities is to “promote the sowing of the seeds of ecological civilization in the whole society, especially in the hearts of young people.”

Under the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the concept of green development has become more and more popular, and hundreds of millions of people have made unswerving steps in planting trees, making the land of the motherland more green.

The Office of the National Afforestation Committee issued the “2022 China Land Greening Status Bulletin” on March 12, showing that at present, my country’s forest area is 231 million hectares, with a forest coverage rate of 24.02%; grassland area is 265 million hectares, and the grassland comprehensive vegetation coverage is 50.32% .

“Advancing land afforestation, improving urban and rural living environment, beautiful China is constantly becoming a reality”

It is a new concept for the construction of Xiongan New Area to plant greenery first and then build the city. On November 13, 2017, the first tree and forest of the “Millennium Xiulin” took root in Plot No. 9.

In January 2019, when General Secretary Xi Jinping was inspecting Xiong’an New Area, he boarded the post station platform and looked into the distance. Looking at the swaying saplings, he said happily: “Xiongan New District relies on such an ecological environment to reflect its value and increase its attractiveness.”

Living up to the expectations of the General Secretary, today, the forest coverage rate of Xiong’an New District has reached 34%.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has adhered to the people-centered development idea, scientifically arranged the production space, living space, and ecological space, and solidly promoted the protection of the ecological environment, making a good ecological environment a growth point for people’s quality of life. Tens of thousands of people embarked on a magnificent green journey.

Planting green, the ecological territory continues to expand – the Kubuqi Desert, which was once ravaged by wind and sand, has now become a contiguous oasis; Saihanba has changed from a desert where “yellow sand covers the sky, birds have no habitat trees” to millions acres of plantation sea.

Planting green, nurturing development vitality——Walk into Yu Village, Anji County, Zhejiang Province, surrounded by green trees and look like houses, relying on the beautiful environment to develop eco-tourism, the villagers live a good life. The concept of “green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains” put forward by the general secretary has been vividly practiced here.

To plant green, it is necessary to clarify the bottom line and red line – in order to protect the ecological environment of the Qinling Mountains, General Secretary Xi Jinping has issued important instructions six times. The central government sent a special rectification working group to Shaanxi, and more than a thousand illegally built villas were thoroughly rectified and restored to green.

……

The land is greener, and the mountains and rivers are more colorful. As General Secretary Xi Jinping said, “Beautiful China is becoming a reality by promoting land afforestation and improving the living environment in urban and rural areas.”

“We must uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, join hands to address challenges in the field of climate and environment, and protect this blue planet.”

On September 22, 2020, President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

At present, climate change is causing extensive and pervasive impacts on nature and human beings.

“The earth is our common home. We must uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, work together to address challenges in the field of climate and environment, and protect this blue planet.”

In the face of global crises and challenges such as climate change, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward initiatives.

China advocates, and China‘s actions——

On September 22, 2020, at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, General Secretary Xi Jinping announced to the world that China will increase its nationally determined contributions, adopt more powerful policies and measures, and strive to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. reach the peak before 2060, and strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

On December 12 of the same year, General Secretary Xi Jinping announced at the Climate Ambition Summit: “By 2030, China‘s carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP will drop by more than 65% compared with 2005.” “Forest stock volume will increase by 6 billion cubic meters compared with 2005.” rice”……

Forests are the largest carbon storage and absorber on land. Afforestation not only beautifies the environment, but also undertakes an increasingly important mission.

“Forests are reservoirs, money banks, and grain banks. Now we should add a ‘carbon pool’.” As the general secretary said, increasing the forest area, improving forest quality, and increasing the increment of carbon sinks in the ecosystem are the key to achieving my country’s carbon Make greater contributions to the goal of peak carbon neutrality and the maintenance of global ecological security.

The prosperity of ecology leads to the prosperity of civilization. “We should work together to promote the harmonious coexistence between man and nature, to build a community of life on earth, and to build a clean and beautiful world.”

Promoting green development and advocating green and low-carbon development methods and lifestyles not only focus on the vision of a beautiful China, but also the common green dream of mankind.

General Secretary Xi Jinping said firmly: “China should make greater contributions to human society and take greater responsibilities.” (Reporters Yan Fujing, Huang Yao)

[

责编：孙宗鹤 ]