Home News On August 17, Beijing added 4 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection | New crown pneumonia_Sina Finance_Sina.com
News

On August 17, Beijing added 4 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection | New crown pneumonia_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
On August 17, Beijing added 4 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection | New crown pneumonia_Sina Finance_Sina.com


Today (August 17), Beijing held the 387th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. It was notified at the press conference that from 0:00 to 24:00 on August 16, Beijing added 1 new local confirmed case (for isolation observers) and 1 asymptomatic infection (for closed-loop managers), and there were no new suspected cases; new There were 21 additional confirmed cases imported from abroad (including 4 asymptomatic infections transferred to confirmed cases) and 5 asymptomatic infections, with no new suspected cases. 4 cases were cured and discharged, and 3 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.On August 17, Beijing added 4 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection.

(Headquarters reporter Ji Lele Yin Yinan)

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Wang Xiang

See also  A war that forces us to re-discuss everything - Marino Sinibaldi

You may also like

61-year-old throws stones and walks naked in the...

Cockroaches and drunken operators: what the Nas found...

Checks in the Nas retirement home: drunk worker...

Melons against citizenship income: a total failure

The third plenary (expanded) meeting of the 18th...

The theoretical study center group of the Party...

If Bobby and Fuffy stay in the family...

Wang Ling, deputy director of the Provincial Food...

Covid, other than private: if we have vaccines...

Salento, the whirlwind surprises the swimmers: escape, escape...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy