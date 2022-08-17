



Today (August 17), Beijing held the 387th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. It was notified at the press conference that from 0:00 to 24:00 on August 16, Beijing added 1 new local confirmed case (for isolation observers) and 1 asymptomatic infection (for closed-loop managers), and there were no new suspected cases; new There were 21 additional confirmed cases imported from abroad (including 4 asymptomatic infections transferred to confirmed cases) and 5 asymptomatic infections, with no new suspected cases. 4 cases were cured and discharged, and 3 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.On August 17, Beijing added 4 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection.

