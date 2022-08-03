From 0-24:00 on August 2, there were no newly reported local confirmed cases, suspected cases, or asymptomatic infections.

From 0:00 to 24:00 on August 2, 2 new cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad were newly reported, and 3 cases were released from isolation and medical observation.

As of 24:00 on August 2, there are currently 15 confirmed cases imported from abroad in hospital isolation and treatment, and 21 cases of asymptomatic infection under medical observation.

Asymptomatic infection imported from abroad 1, male, 1 year old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-movement trajectory in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test result, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group, and is currently in designated areas Medical institutions are quarantined for medical observation.

Asymptomatic infection imported from abroad 2, male, 27 years old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-movement trajectory in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test result, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group, and is currently in designated areas Medical institutions are quarantined for medical observation.