From 0-24:00 on August 31, 4 new local confirmed cases were reported, including 3 cases in Yulin (1 case was transferred from an asymptomatic infection) and 1 case in Xi’an; 16 cases of asymptomatic infection, including 7 cases in Xi’an, There were 6 cases in Shangluo, 1 case in Baoji, 1 case in Weinan, and 1 case in Yulin. 17 cases were discharged from hospital and 11 cases were released from isolation medical observation.

As of 24:00 on August 31, there are 165 local confirmed cases in hospital and 434 asymptomatic infections under medical observation.

Local confirmed case 1, female, 13 years old, reported from Yulin City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local confirmed case 2, female, 62 years old, reported from Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local confirmed case 3, male, 68 years old, reported from Yulin City, is a local asymptomatic infected person 7 released on August 29. Symptoms developed during the isolation medical observation period were revised as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (common type).

Local confirmed case 4, female, 2 years old, reported from Yulin City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local asymptomatic infection 1, male, 37 years old, reported from Xi’an. Arrived in Shaanxi by train on August 29, and was isolated by point-to-point closed-loop transfer after landing, and there was no activity track in Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 2, female, 13 years old, reported from Shangluo City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 3, female, 28 years old, reported from Shangluo City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 4, male, 28 years old, reported from Shangluo City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 5, female, 12 years old, reported from Shangluo City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 6, male, 39 years old, reported from Shangluo City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 7, male, 9 years old, reported from Shangluo City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 8, male, 9 years old, reported from Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 9, female, 35 years old, reported from Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 10, male, 35 years old, reported from Baoji City. When passing through Shaanxi by train on August 31, I received an investigation from other provinces. According to the requirements of prevention and control, I immediately stopped in Baoji. The control was implemented immediately, and the closed-loop transfer was carried out to the isolation point. There was no activity track in Baoji. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

11 local asymptomatic infections, female, 54 years old, reported from Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 12, male, 64 years old, reported from Xi’an. In the community screening, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 13, female, 87 years old, reported from Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 14, male, 33 years old, reported from Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

15 local asymptomatic infections, female, 69 years old, reported from Weinan City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

16 local asymptomatic infections, female, 48 years old, reported from Yulin City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

The above confirmed cases and asymptomatic infected persons are all quarantined in designated medical institutions for treatment and medical observation. The specific activity trajectories and epidemic prevention and control work will be released by Xi’an, Baoji, Weinan, Yulin and Shangluo respectively.

From 0-24:00 on August 31, 1 newly imported confirmed case and 3 imported asymptomatic infections were newly reported.

As of 24:00 on August 31, there are currently 5 confirmed cases imported from abroad in hospital isolation and treatment, and 10 cases of asymptomatic infections under medical observation.

A confirmed case imported from abroad, male, 37 years old, is under closed-loop management after entering the country, and has no self-moving trajectory in Shaanxi Province. The nucleic acid test result was positive during the isolation period. It was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) by the municipal expert group, and is currently in designated locations. Isolation treatment in medical institutions.

Asymptomatic infection imported from abroad 1, female, 35 years old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-movement trajectory in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test result during isolation, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group, currently Isolate medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Asymptomatic infection imported from abroad 2, female, 50 years old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-movement trajectory in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test result during isolation, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group, currently Isolate medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Asymptomatic infection imported from abroad 3, male, 51 years old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-travel in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test result during isolation, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group, currently Isolate medical observation in designated medical institutions.