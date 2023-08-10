Home » On Avenida del Río they coexist with an “eternal” stream of water
On Avenida del Río with Carrera 24, near the entrance to the Las Malvinas neighborhood in Santa Marta, It has been presented for many months, and some would say years, a ‘Eternal’ trail of combination of drinking water with the residual that comes out of the houses of the upper part of the Hill ‘The Three Crosses’, to which the inhabitants and merchants of the sector are already looking for a name to baptize it. This negligence on the part of the residents and obviously of the city’s Public Services Company generates a lot of discomfort among residents of the surroundings who are permanently affected by the high-speed passage of cars and motorcycles that splash them causing damage to their clothing. clothing, and on many occasions on the face, which ultimately ends in a skin infection. The neighbors assure that there are already many calls to the company in charge, but it ignores them. For when the solution to this inconvenience? Photo Ly Erick Amasifuen Pinche.

It may interest you: Trupillo tree affects mobility and safety on 25th Street

