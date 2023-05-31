On average, 4 patients are treated every day. The smoking cessation clinic is neglected and no one cares about it.

Original title: Smoking cessation clinics are neglected and no one cares about them

News from our newspaper (intern reporter Chai Rong) Today is “World No Tobacco Day”. The reporter visited recently and found that the smoking cessation clinic, which provides professional smoking cessation consultation and treatment, seems very deserted, and there are very few patients. Chu Shuilian, chief physician of the Tobacco Dependence Treatment Research Office of Chaoyang Hospital, reminded that old smokers and underage smokers who smoke all the year round should go to the smoking cessation clinic for treatment as soon as possible to quit smoking as soon as possible.

The smoking cessation clinic of Chaoyang Hospital is located in the Department of Respiratory Medicine on the 4th floor of the outpatient building of the hospital. At 8:30 in the morning, the reporter saw here that the corridor outside the Department of Respiratory Medicine was full of people, the waiting area had no empty seats, and patients lined up in front of each clinic. There was no one there except the doctor on duty.

At present, the service hours of the smoking cessation clinic of Chaoyang Hospital are from 8:00 to 12:00 every Monday and Thursday, and an average of about 4 smoking cessation patients are received every day. Zhang Di, the doctor on duty, said that although the smoking cessation clinic in this city has a relatively large number of patients, it is still very small compared with the total number of smokers in my country, which is about 350 million.

Chu Shuilian introduced that for the old smokers who smoke all the year round, they will have a strong dependence on cigarettes both physically and psychologically, and it is often difficult to quit by themselves. The smoking cessation clinic will provide a set of online and offline comprehensive smoking cessation interventions, and successful rate is relatively higher. For minor smokers, because they are in an important period of development, their organs are not yet mature, and their resistance to harmful environmental factors is weak, the physical and mental damage caused by smoking is often more serious than that of adults; Not suitable for use by minors. Therefore, if minors become addicted to smoking, they should go to the smoking cessation clinic for professional treatment in time. The earlier the treatment, the easier it is to quit.

