Home » On behalf of the AGC they killed a ‘Comando’ in Tamalameque
News

On behalf of the AGC they killed a ‘Comando’ in Tamalameque

by admin
On behalf of the AGC they killed a ‘Comando’ in Tamalameque

Once again, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC, claim responsibility for a homicide in the department of Cesar. The victim this time was Juan Carlos Cobilla Gómez, known by the nickname ‘Comando’, in the municipality of Tamalameque.

The 41-year-old man was found lifeless in the Palestinian township, exactly at the height of a farm that is diagonal to the sector known as ‘the scale’.

“They told us that two individuals on a motorcycle had entered chasing the citizen who was also on a motorcycle and they fired a shot at him,” judicial sources indicated.

Later they reported the case to the National Police, who found the body with a sign that read: “Cuatrero, AGC present.”

The body was transferred to the Aguachica Legal Medicine headquarters.

Juan Carlos Cobilla worked as a community watchman and lived in Tamalameque.

The Municipal Mayor’s Office, for its part, rejected the violence that is experienced in Tamalameque.

“To Juan Carlos ‘Comando’, as he was known by affection, thank you for watching our streets when we used to rest,” reported the Mayor’s Office.

See also  All the news for November payments and declarations

You may also like

They will investigate the mayor who prohibited playing...

The Pearl River Water Conservancy Committee held an...

The most important news on April 24th

Paraguayan production present at Taiwan Gift Fair

Christian Henke (IG): “You basically have to have...

Earthquake shocks in Muzaffargarh, citizens in fear

Felipe López, continues touring the different communes of...

Young Innviertel Jesuit coordinates emergency aid for earthquake...

PML-N and Elections – Naibaat

Garbage and debris in the streets, the ones...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy