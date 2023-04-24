On behalf of the AGC they killed a ‘Comando’ in Tamalameque

Once again, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC, claim responsibility for a homicide in the department of Cesar. The victim this time was Juan Carlos Cobilla Gómez, known by the nickname ‘Comando’, in the municipality of Tamalameque.

The 41-year-old man was found lifeless in the Palestinian township, exactly at the height of a farm that is diagonal to the sector known as ‘the scale’.

“They told us that two individuals on a motorcycle had entered chasing the citizen who was also on a motorcycle and they fired a shot at him,” judicial sources indicated.

Later they reported the case to the National Police, who found the body with a sign that read: “Cuatrero, AGC present.”

The body was transferred to the Aguachica Legal Medicine headquarters.

Juan Carlos Cobilla worked as a community watchman and lived in Tamalameque.

The Municipal Mayor’s Office, for its part, rejected the violence that is experienced in Tamalameque.

“To Juan Carlos ‘Comando’, as he was known by affection, thank you for watching our streets when we used to rest,” reported the Mayor’s Office.