The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on behalf of the Hunan delegation

Thinking about one place with heart, working hard to build a new modern Hunan

In the past few days, the representatives of the Hunan delegation to the 20th Party Congress have studied and discussed the report delivered by Comrade Xi Jinping on behalf of the 19th Central Committee at the 20th Party Congress. The delegates expressed that they fully agree and firmly support the report made by Comrade Xi Jinping. As long as they unite under the banner of the party, the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country will be united into a “hard piece of steel”, thinking and working hard. , there will be no difficulties and obstacles that cannot be overcome, and there will be no great cause that cannot be achieved.

The representative of Qiu Baozhu said that migrant workers are the main force of small and medium-sized enterprises. To cultivate them well and give full play to their potential energy is not only the practical need for the transformation and upgrading of enterprises, but also the inherent requirement of promoting high-quality development. After I go back, I will convey the spirit of the conference to the people around me, especially the front-line migrant workers and skilled workers, through various means, and encourage them to contribute to the development of the country’s manufacturing industry.

Representative Li Jiabi said that community party organizations are the “peripheral nerves” for the decisions of the Party Central Committee to take root. We must publicize, implement and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. As the secretary of community party organizations, we must be good at policy propaganda Staff members, community administrators, and people’s service personnel, always adhere to the supremacy of the people, and solve the problems of the people’s urgency and hope.

Representative Zhou Yukun said that he will learn the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party as soon as possible, actively preach the spirit of the conference to grassroots commanders and fighters and the people, and consciously be a disseminator of the party’s theory, line, principles and policies, and cultivate a “serving heart for the people”. “, consciously be a “screw”, firmly nailed to the front line of the people’s production and life, the forefront of problems and contradictions, and put the fire rescue work on the hearts of the people.

Representative Xie Xinxing said that in the new era, my country has made historic achievements in the construction of the rule of law, and the procuratorial undertaking is in the best period in history, and the procuratorial work bears important responsibilities. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to accelerate the construction of a fair, efficient and authoritative socialist judicial system. As a public interest litigation prosecutor, we must continue to adhere to the concept of win-win and win-win, actively respond to the expectations of the party and the people, and make new contributions to the protection of national interests, social interests, and people’s interests.

Representative Jiao Jige said that as a representative of the aerospace system, I must conscientiously implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly defend the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”. , serve the national strategy and local economic development, and contribute new aerospace forces in the great practice of building a new socialist modern country in an all-round way.

Representative Yuan Hongmei said that in the past 10 years in the new era, Hunan has implemented the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating people, actively promoted the mental health education of college students, and explored and accumulated a series of experience and practices, which effectively promoted the sustainable and stable development of mental health education in colleges and universities. As a teacher and party member representative, I will take the lead in in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in-depth school propaganda and propaganda, based on the post to implement, and promote the spirit of the conference into the campus and into the classroom.

The delegates said that the party has created a century-old great cause with great struggle, and it will certainly be able to create a new great cause with new great struggle. We must learn to understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.