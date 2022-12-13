Source title: On December 12, 8 new local confirmed cases in Shaanxi and 106 new local asymptomatic infections

CCTV news:From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 12, Shaanxi Province reportedLocal COVID-19 Infected Persons114 cases.AddIndigenous confirmed cases8 cases (5 in Weinan, 2 in Xi’an, and 1 in Yan’an), all of which were mild;native asymptomatic infection106 cases (39 in Yulin, 36 in Weinan, 27 in Xi’an, 3 in Shangluo, and 1 in Yan’an). 50 cases were discharged from the hospital, and 296 cases were released from isolation for medical observation. As of 24:00 on December 12, there are currently 615 local confirmed cases in isolation and treatment in the hospital, and 13,108 asymptomatic infections in isolation for medical observation. The specific situation of local infected persons: Weinan:41 cases of infection were reported (5 confirmed cases, 36 cases of asymptomatic infection), of which 23 cases were found in home isolation, 17 cases were found in active medical treatment or inspection, and 1 case was found in non-closed-loop key population screening. Yulin:39 cases of infection were reported (all asymptomatic cases), of which 25 cases were found in home isolation and 14 cases were found in centralized isolation. Xi’an:29 cases of infection were reported (2 confirmed cases, 27 asymptomatic cases), of which 12 cases were found in centralized isolation, 8 cases were found in home isolation, 4 cases were found in active medical treatment or inspection, and 2 cases were found in closed-loop management Among the key population screening findings, 1 case was found in the closed-loop management screening of imports from outside the province, 1 case was found in the community screening, and 1 case was found in the non-closed-loop key population screening. Shangluo:3 cases of infection were reported (all asymptomatic cases), of which 2 cases were discovered by active medical treatment or examination, and 1 case was found by screening of key populations under closed-loop management. Yan’an:2 cases of infection were reported (1 confirmed case and 1 asymptomatic infection), of which 1 was found in centralized isolation, and 1 was found in voluntary medical treatment or voluntary inspection. See also The first train of the China-Europe Express Shanghai: bound for Hamburg, Germany-IT and Transport-Railway The above-mentioned infected persons are all treated in isolation at designated medical institutions or isolated for medical observation. The details of the cases, the trajectory of their activities, and the situation of epidemic prevention and control work are released by the relevant epidemic-related cities (districts). From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 12, 1 imported confirmed case and 2 asymptomatic infections were newly reported. One case was discharged from the hospital, and two cases were released from isolation for medical observation. As of 24:00 on December 12, there are currently 10 cases of imported confirmed cases in isolation and treatment in the hospital, and 11 cases of asymptomatic infection in isolation for medical observation. Confirmed case 1 and asymptomatic infection 1-2 imported from abroad:After entering the country, they were closed-loop managed, had no trace of their own activities in Shaanxi Province, and had a positive nucleic acid test result. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia or asymptomatic infections by the municipal expert group. They are currently being isolated for treatment or medical observation in designated medical institutions. Health Tips:The current situation of the epidemic is severe and complicated. It is recommended that the general public firmly establish the concept of “everyone is the first person responsible for their own health” and be responsible for their own health. During the epidemic, personal protection and health monitoring should be strictly carried out. Ventilation, less gathering, if you have fever, cough and other uncomfortable symptoms, please go to the fever clinic of the nearest hospital in time for medical treatment. Actively vaccinate against the new crown vaccine to prevent infection and severe disease. Strictly abide by laws, regulations and policies on epidemic prevention and control, and actively cooperate with the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures. See also Welcome back New Age, after two years we are back to dancing and playing

CCTV news:From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 12, Shaanxi Province reportedLocal COVID-19 Infected Persons114 cases.AddIndigenous confirmed cases8 cases (5 in Weinan, 2 in Xi’an, and 1 in Yan’an), all of which were mild;native asymptomatic infection106 cases (39 in Yulin, 36 in Weinan, 27 in Xi’an, 3 in Shangluo, and 1 in Yan’an). 50 cases were discharged from the hospital, and 296 cases were released from isolation for medical observation.

As of 24:00 on December 12, there are currently 615 local confirmed cases in isolation and treatment in the hospital, and 13,108 asymptomatic infections in isolation for medical observation.

The specific situation of local infected persons:

Weinan:41 cases of infection were reported (5 confirmed cases, 36 cases of asymptomatic infection), of which 23 cases were found in home isolation, 17 cases were found in active medical treatment or inspection, and 1 case was found in non-closed-loop key population screening.

Yulin:39 cases of infection were reported (all asymptomatic cases), of which 25 cases were found in home isolation and 14 cases were found in centralized isolation.

Xi’an:29 cases of infection were reported (2 confirmed cases, 27 asymptomatic cases), of which 12 cases were found in centralized isolation, 8 cases were found in home isolation, 4 cases were found in active medical treatment or inspection, and 2 cases were found in closed-loop management Among the key population screening findings, 1 case was found in the closed-loop management screening of imports from outside the province, 1 case was found in the community screening, and 1 case was found in the non-closed-loop key population screening.

Shangluo:3 cases of infection were reported (all asymptomatic cases), of which 2 cases were discovered by active medical treatment or examination, and 1 case was found by screening of key populations under closed-loop management.

Yan’an:2 cases of infection were reported (1 confirmed case and 1 asymptomatic infection), of which 1 was found in centralized isolation, and 1 was found in voluntary medical treatment or voluntary inspection.

The above-mentioned infected persons are all treated in isolation at designated medical institutions or isolated for medical observation. The details of the cases, the trajectory of their activities, and the situation of epidemic prevention and control work are released by the relevant epidemic-related cities (districts).

From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 12, 1 imported confirmed case and 2 asymptomatic infections were newly reported. One case was discharged from the hospital, and two cases were released from isolation for medical observation.

As of 24:00 on December 12, there are currently 10 cases of imported confirmed cases in isolation and treatment in the hospital, and 11 cases of asymptomatic infection in isolation for medical observation.

Confirmed case 1 and asymptomatic infection 1-2 imported from abroad:After entering the country, they were closed-loop managed, had no trace of their own activities in Shaanxi Province, and had a positive nucleic acid test result. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia or asymptomatic infections by the municipal expert group. They are currently being isolated for treatment or medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Health Tips:The current situation of the epidemic is severe and complicated. It is recommended that the general public firmly establish the concept of “everyone is the first person responsible for their own health” and be responsible for their own health. During the epidemic, personal protection and health monitoring should be strictly carried out. Ventilation, less gathering, if you have fever, cough and other uncomfortable symptoms, please go to the fever clinic of the nearest hospital in time for medical treatment. Actively vaccinate against the new crown vaccine to prevent infection and severe disease. Strictly abide by laws, regulations and policies on epidemic prevention and control, and actively cooperate with the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures.