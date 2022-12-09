Source title: On December 8, 19 new local confirmed cases in Shaanxi and 590 new local asymptomatic infections

From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 8, the province reported 609 local cases of new coronavirus infection. 19 new local confirmed cases (7 in Ankang, 5 in Weinan, 4 in Tongchuan, 3 in Yulin), all of which were mild; 590 new local asymptomatic infections (220 in Xi’an, 148 in Yulin, 84 in Xianyang) , Weinan 40 cases, Ankang 31 cases, Shangluo 31 cases, Baoji 14 cases, Yan’an 12 cases, Tongchuan 5 cases, Hanzhong 3 cases, Yangling 2 cases). 18 cases were discharged from hospital, and 234 cases were released from isolation for medical observation. As of 24:00 on December 8, there are currently 721 local confirmed cases in isolation and treatment in the hospital, and 13,336 asymptomatic infections in isolation for medical observation. The specific situation of local infected persons: Xi’an: 220 cases of infection (all asymptomatic infections) were reported, of which 71 cases were found in centralized isolation, 54 cases were found in home isolation, 26 cases were found in active medical treatment or inspection, and 21 cases were imported from outside the province for closed-loop management 19 cases were discovered by community screening, 19 cases were found by screening of key populations under closed-loop management, and 10 cases were found by screening of non-closed-loop key populations. Yulin: 151 cases of infection were reported (3 confirmed cases, 148 asymptomatic cases), of which 82 cases were found in home isolation, 68 cases were found in centralized isolation, and 1 case was found in high-risk area screening. Xianyang: 84 cases of infection were reported (all asymptomatic infections), of which 29 cases were found in home isolation, 24 cases were found in centralized isolation, 23 cases were found in closed-loop management screening imported from outside the province, and 5 cases were found in key populations of closed-loop management Screening found that 3 cases were found by community screening. Weinan: 45 cases of infection were reported (5 confirmed cases, 40 asymptomatic cases), of which 23 cases were found in centralized isolation, 20 cases were found in home isolation, and 2 cases were found in active medical treatment or active inspection. Ankang: 38 cases of infection were reported (7 confirmed cases, 31 cases of asymptomatic infection), of which 16 cases were found in closed-loop management screening imported from outside the province, 11 cases were found in home isolation, 10 cases were found in centralized isolation, 1 case Screening found for high-risk areas. Shangluo: 31 cases of infection were reported (all asymptomatic infections), of which 9 cases were found in centralized isolation, 9 cases were found in home isolation, 6 cases were found in non-closed-loop key population screening, 5 cases were found in community screening, One case was found in the screening of closed-loop management imported from outside the province, and the other was found in the screening of key populations under closed-loop management. Baoji: 14 cases of infection were reported (all asymptomatic infections), of which 7 cases were found in centralized isolation, 3 cases were found in high-risk area screening, 2 cases were found in home isolation, and 1 case was detected in closed-loop management imported from outside the province. One case was found in the non-closed-loop key population screening. One case was found in the non-closed-loop key population screening. Yan’an: 12 cases of infection were reported (all asymptomatic infections), of which 6 cases were found in centralized isolation, 4 cases were found in home isolation, 1 case was found in high-risk area screening, and 1 case was imported from outside the province for closed-loop management screening Find out. Tongchuan: 9 cases of infection were reported (4 confirmed cases, 5 cases of asymptomatic infection), of which 3 cases were found in closed-loop management screening imported from outside the province, 2 cases were found in centralized isolation, 2 cases were found in home isolation, 1 case It was found by screening of non-closed-loop key population, and 1 case was found by screening of key population of closed-loop management. Hanzhong: 3 cases of infection were reported (all asymptomatic cases), of which 2 cases were found in centralized isolation, and 1 case was found in closed-loop management screening imported from outside the province. Yangling: 2 cases of infection were reported (both asymptomatic infections), both of which were found in centralized isolation. The above-mentioned infected persons are all treated in isolation at designated medical institutions or isolated for medical observation. The details of the cases, the trajectory of their activities, and the situation of epidemic prevention and control work are released by the relevant epidemic-related cities (districts). From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 8, 2 newly imported confirmed cases were reported. 2 cases were released from isolation for medical observation. As of 24:00 on December 8, there are currently 8 cases of imported confirmed cases in isolation and treatment in the hospital, and 6 cases of asymptomatic infection in isolation for medical observation. Imported confirmed cases 1-2: After entering the country, they were closed-loop managed, had no voluntary activities in Shaanxi Province, and had positive nucleic acid test results. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group and are currently being treated in isolation at designated medical institutions. Health Tips: The current epidemic situation is severe and complicated. We encourage the general public to firmly establish the concept that “everyone is the first person responsible for their own health” and be responsible for their own health. During the epidemic, personal protection and health monitoring should be strictly implemented. Wash your hands, ventilate frequently, and avoid gatherings. If you have fever, cough and other uncomfortable symptoms, please go to the fever clinic of the nearest hospital in time for medical treatment. Actively vaccinate against the new crown vaccine to prevent infection and severe disease. Strictly abide by the laws, regulations and policies of epidemic prevention and control, and actively cooperate with the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures.

The above-mentioned infected persons are all treated in isolation at designated medical institutions or isolated for medical observation. The details of the cases, the trajectory of their activities, and the situation of epidemic prevention and control work are released by the relevant epidemic-related cities (districts).

Health Tips: The current epidemic situation is severe and complicated. We encourage the general public to firmly establish the concept that "everyone is the first person responsible for their own health" and be responsible for their own health. During the epidemic, personal protection and health monitoring should be strictly implemented. Wash your hands, ventilate frequently, and avoid gatherings. If you have fever, cough and other uncomfortable symptoms, please go to the fever clinic of the nearest hospital in time for medical treatment. Actively vaccinate against the new crown vaccine to prevent infection and severe disease. Strictly abide by the laws, regulations and policies of epidemic prevention and control, and actively cooperate with the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures.