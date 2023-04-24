On Earth Day, Man and Nature describe the beautiful scenery of ecological civilization-Comments-China Industry Network

Original title: World Earth Day Man and nature describe the beautiful scenery of ecological civilization

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year, and is a festival specially set up for the protection of the world‘s environment. This year is the 54th Earth Day, and the global theme is: “Earth for All”. The theme of China is: “Treasure the Earth, Man and Nature Coexist in Harmony”. Protecting the earth is everyone’s responsibility. Today, Earth Protection Day has spread to 192 countries around the world, and more than 1 billion people participate in it every year. It is the largest non-governmental environmental protection festival in the world.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has attached great importance to the construction of ecological civilization. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China included ecological civilization in the report, highlighting the urgency and necessity of building an ecologically civilized society. The whole party and the people of the whole country actively practice the “Two Mountains Theory”, stay anchored in the green mountains, and continuously increase environmental governance. The mountains are greener, the water is clearer, and the sky is bluer. China‘s ecological environment is constantly improving, and China‘s green miracle has been performed, which has attracted the attention of the world.

Man and nature live in harmony, practice the “Two Mountains Theory”, find weaknesses, make up for shortcomings, and build my country into a new country of ecological civilization. Green water and green mountains are mountains of gold and silver. Over the years, under the guidance of this ecological concept, my country’s environmental construction has improved significantly compared with the past. Green, low-carbon and high-quality development has become the main tone of the new era, giving the people a greater sense of gain and happiness. But people must also see that in terms of the current environmental construction in our country, there is still an uneven or even unreasonable distribution of resources, and there are still some shortcomings in environmental protection. Some places still have a tendency to focus on construction and neglect protection. Local governments even lack long-term planning, and they do not hesitate to sacrifice the environment for short-term economic development. This short-sighted behavior of eager for quick success and instant benefits is an obstacle to building an ecologically civilized society and must be abandoned. Let the “Two Mountains Theory” be internalized in the heart and externalized in practice, and become the conscious action of the Chinese people and social compliance, instead of being indifferent. Only when the ecological civilization is built well can the country enter a virtuous circle of development. Otherwise, the sustainable development of the country will be hindered or even stagnant.

Man and nature live in harmony, constantly satisfying the people’s yearning for a better life. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that nature is the basic condition for the survival and development of human beings. Respecting nature, conforming to nature, and protecting nature are the inherent requirements for comprehensively building a modern socialist country. It is necessary to firmly establish and practice the concept that green water and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains, and plan development from the height of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. Facing the new requirements of the new era, we must unswervingly implement the new development concept, build a new development pattern, promote high-quality development, play the game of ecological civilization construction well, and regard environmental improvement as the well-being of the people’s livelihood, so that the people have more sense of gain and happiness. In the Outline of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, a special chapter is set up to make specific arrangements and arrangements for “promoting green development and promoting harmonious coexistence between man and nature”, clearly requiring the implementation of sustainable development strategies, promoting the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development, and building a beautiful China . The people’s yearning for a better ecological environment is our goal. The construction of ecological civilization is related to the quality of the second centenary goal and is an important standard for building a modern country. Without ecological civilization, there will be no modernization of our country, and we must take it seriously.

Harmonious coexistence between man and nature is a realistic need for building a community of life on earth. There is only one earth, and it is everyone’s responsibility to take good care of the earth. At the moment of building a community with a shared future for mankind on earth, the world‘s environmental pattern can be said to be that you have me in you, and you in me. No one can do without the other. It is impossible for any country to be separated from the world. “Symbiosis” has become the general consensus and action of countries all over the world. On the one hand, the people of all countries in the world should join hands to actively deal with climate change and take the path of common governance. Cooperation will win-win, and confrontation will lose both sides. There will be no winners. On the other hand, in the same global village, both developed and developing countries must fulfill more internationalist obligations and make their own contributions to global environmental governance. As a signatory of the Paris Agreement, my country has solemnly made a commitment to the world – to reach the carbon peak in 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality in 2060. China is a country of integrity, and we will do what we say. In order to actively change the world‘s climate, my country has begun to establish five major national parks – Sanjiangyuan National Park, Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park, Giant Panda National Park, Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, and Wuyishan National Park, which shows China‘s responsibility as a big country. Living together in the global village, the world will have a better future only if people from all over the world actively participate in global environmental governance and jointly create a green world.

Man and nature live in harmony, depicting the beautiful scenery of ecological civilization. During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, the construction of my country’s ecological civilization has entered a critical period of focusing on carbon reduction, promoting the synergy of pollution reduction and carbon reduction, promoting the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development, and realizing the improvement of ecological environment quality from quantitative change to qualitative change. Let us work together to focus on green, low-carbon and high-quality development, enhance the stamina of the country’s sustainable development, and realize the social vision of an ecologically civilized China as soon as possible. (Li Hongjun)