It takes passion and a lot of courage. Traveling the world, crossing the Atlantic on a ferro-concrete boat, climbing Everest, exploring Australia and New Zealand are difficult adventures, even more so for those with a genetic disease that irreversibly damages sight and hearing. Dario Sorgato he is 44 years old and was born in Sant’Angelo di Piove di Sacco (Padua), he graduated in Design in Milan and now lives in Berlin.