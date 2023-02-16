The Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata will open registrations for the different contests of version 56 of the Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata in tribute to Luis Enrique Martínez, on the date set from February 24 to April 5, 2023.

The opening date was chosen, for that day to commemorate the centenary of the birth of the minstrel known as ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, who left a musical school that has the most outstanding students of folklore.

In the same way, after the closing of registrations, the changes of cashiers, guacharaqueros or accompanying singers of the accordion players or accordion players, can only be made from April 10 to 14.

Registrations will be received in person at the offices of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation located at Carrera 19 No. 6N-39 in Valledupar, also by certified mail or by email: [email protected]

The contests that will have a place in this contest are: Professional Accordion, Major Accordion, Unpublished Vallenata Song, Major Piqueria, Amateur Accordion, Youth Accordion, Children’s Accordion, Minor Accordion, Children’s Piqueria and Senior Piloneras, Youth and Children.



On the other hand, the contestants in all the accordion categories will not be able to repeat any song of the four airs in their order (Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya) in the different rounds or in the semifinal. In addition, as the event is in homage to King Luis Enrique Martínez Vallenato, a song of his authorship must be performed in any of the airs.

Finally, the registration forms, requirements and regulations of the different contests will be available from February 23 on the website: www.festivalvallenato.com

The President of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation, Rodolfo Molina Araújo, said. “We have prepared ourselves in the best way to be present again in this annual event that Valledupar has, where Kings and Queens are crowned, which is the loudest letter of presentation of the Vallenato Legend Festival that will add 56 versions in tribute to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martinez.

He then added. “We send the letter of invitation to accordion players, accordion players, cashiers, guacharaqueros, composers, verseadores and groups of piloneras, so that they can register in the different contests and together we can continue to preserve and promote the vallenato raizal”.

In this way, the folkloric process begins, inviting the raw material of Vallenato folklore, which since 1968 has been present at this event where joys are sung and peace sounds on an accordion.

Related